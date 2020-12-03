 

C-Bond Systems’ EPA-Registered MB-10 Tablets Provide Effective Disinfection from SARS-CoV-2, the Virus that Causes COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 14:30  |  74   |   |   

With its exclusive rights to sell into the transportation sector, the Company is helping businesses protect their customers with MB-10 Tablets, a broad spectrum disinfectant effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses

HOUSTON, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems’ (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT) EPA-registered MB-10 Tablets provide an effective means of disinfection from a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that since January 21, 2020, there have been 13,447,627 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. alone, and 267,302 deaths as of December 1, 2020. While new vaccine candidates appear to be close to FDA approval, the way businesses and consumers clean and disinfect their facilities and homes is likely changed for years to come.

The EPA recommends disinfection using EPA-approved disinfectants against COVID-19 to help reduce the risk of spreading or developing COVID-19. According to the EPA, “Frequent disinfection of surfaces and objects touched by multiple people is important. By killing germs on a surface after cleaning, you can further lower the risk of spreading infection. EPA-approved disinfectants are an important part of reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

MB-10 Chlorine Dioxide Tablets are listed on EPA’s List N (EPA #: 70060-19-46269) with an Emerging Viral Pathogen claim and are featured on the Center for Biocide Chemistries’ list of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Fighting Products.

C-Bond has exclusive rights to sell MB-10 Tablets within the verticals it serves, namely transportation. That includes automotive distributors, rental car companies, fleets, public transportation, ride sharing, and more. The Company is also selling MB-10 Tablets through international distribution partners.

MB-10 Tablets are effective for hard, non-porous surfaces such as glass, plastics, sealed fiberglass, consoles, A/C, door handles, seating and seat belts, LED/LCD screens and electronics, and a wide range of metals materials, without leaving a residue or odor. MB-10 Tablets also protect without staining or discoloring. Easy to apply using a commercially available sprayer, MB-10 effectively disinfects in minutes and provides fast-acting protection that is safe for skin contact. The tablets are also gentle on the environment, breaking down harmlessly soon after the disinfection application.

Seite 1 von 2
C-Bond Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

C-Bond Systems’ EPA-Registered MB-10 Tablets Provide Effective Disinfection from SARS-CoV-2, the Virus that Causes COVID-19 With its exclusive rights to sell into the transportation sector, the Company is helping businesses protect their customers with MB-10 Tablets, a broad spectrum disinfectant effective against a wide range of bacteria and virusesHOUSTON, Dec. 03, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
C-Bond Systems Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Positive Net Income for Q3 2020
11.11.20
C-Bond Systems Receives Purchase Order for C-Bond nanoShield in Excess of $100,000 from International Distributor
09.11.20
C-Bond Systems Files Patent in European Union for its C-Bond NanoShield Windshield Strengthening Solution