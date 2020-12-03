C-Bond Systems’ EPA-Registered MB-10 Tablets Provide Effective Disinfection from SARS-CoV-2, the Virus that Causes COVID-19

HOUSTON, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems ’ (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT) EPA-registered MB-10 Tablets provide an effective means of disinfection from a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

With its exclusive rights to sell into the transportation sector, the Company is helping businesses protect their customers with MB-10 Tablets, a broad spectrum disinfectant effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that since January 21, 2020, there have been 13,447,627 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. alone, and 267,302 deaths as of December 1, 2020. While new vaccine candidates appear to be close to FDA approval, the way businesses and consumers clean and disinfect their facilities and homes is likely changed for years to come.

The EPA recommends disinfection using EPA-approved disinfectants against COVID-19 to help reduce the risk of spreading or developing COVID-19. According to the EPA, “Frequent disinfection of surfaces and objects touched by multiple people is important. By killing germs on a surface after cleaning, you can further lower the risk of spreading infection. EPA-approved disinfectants are an important part of reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

MB-10 Chlorine Dioxide Tablets are listed on EPA’s List N (EPA #: 70060-19-46269) with an Emerging Viral Pathogen claim and are featured on the Center for Biocide Chemistries’ list of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Fighting Products.

C-Bond has exclusive rights to sell MB-10 Tablets within the verticals it serves, namely transportation. That includes automotive distributors, rental car companies, fleets, public transportation, ride sharing, and more. The Company is also selling MB-10 Tablets through international distribution partners.

MB-10 Tablets are effective for hard, non-porous surfaces such as glass, plastics, sealed fiberglass, consoles, A/C, door handles, seating and seat belts, LED/LCD screens and electronics, and a wide range of metals materials, without leaving a residue or odor. MB-10 Tablets also protect without staining or discoloring. Easy to apply using a commercially available sprayer, MB-10 effectively disinfects in minutes and provides fast-acting protection that is safe for skin contact. The tablets are also gentle on the environment, breaking down harmlessly soon after the disinfection application.