Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces Positive Results From a Clinical Study of Their Proprietary Womens HERHEART Product

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK) (soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending their corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of clinically proven cardiovascular and neuro products, is pleased to announce that the newly released clinical study of BergaMet NA’s HERHEART product produced incredible results. In addition, internationally renowned Dr. Nesochi Okeke-Igokwe MD.,M.S, has joined the Medical Advisory Board to promote women’s health which includes HERHEART Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. Dr. Nesochi is a trusted media resource and respected international health expert.

BergaMet NA’s HERHEART is an exclusive natural supplement scientifically formulated specifically for women to support cardiovascular health and improve perimenopausal symptoms. Studies† of HERHEART resulted in 40% reduction in mood swings, 45% increase in energy, 60% reduction in hot flashes, and a 40% to 70% improvement in desire, arousal and comfort along with benefits in metabolizing fat, reducing cholesterol levels and acting as an anti-inflammatory agent.

“Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death for women in the United States,” stated Duke Pitts CEO, BergaMet NA. “HERHEART was specifically formulated to fill the void in heart health products specifically designed for women. Not only does HERHEART assist in metabolic syndrome challenges, it also provides continued support for women as they mature. There is no other product that focuses directly on women, combines natural ingredients, and has the clinical studies to confirm its effectiveness. We expect HERHEART to become one of our top selling products as it provides an exclusive market position.”

HERHEART is available exclusively at www.bergametna.com, Amazon, and at select doctors throughout the United States.

†The study was performed in prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in 35 postmenopausal women with sexual dysfunction. The research was performed at the University “Magna Graecia” of Catanzaro in Italy. Additional Study was published in Annals of Women’s Health.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc. 

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s Websites: www.GreyCloakTech.com, www.BergametNA.com, www.UBNutrients.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as “projected,” “expect,” “possibility” and “anticipate.” The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the company’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc.:
info@GreyCloakTech.com
www.GreyCloakTech.com

Corporate Communications:
www.healthyextractsinc.com
info@healthyextractsinc.com




