 

 Innate Pharma to present additional efficacy data for monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in head and neck cancer at the ESMO immuno-oncology virtual congress

03.12.2020, 14:30  |  72   |   |   

Phase 2 expansion cohort data supports ongoing Phase 3 trial

Marseille, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that it will present additional data on its lead partnered asset, monalizumab, at the ESMO Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress being held from Dec. 9-12, 2020. Monalizumab is a potentially first-in-class immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting NKG2A receptors expressed on tumor infiltrating cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and NK cells.

The presentation will include updated results from a Phase 2 study investigating the combination of monalizumab and cetuximab in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer (R/M SCCHN) who have been previously treated with a platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor.

The e-poster presentation (#81P, abstract #235) entitled, “Monalizumab in combination with cetuximab post platinum and anti-PD-(L)1 in patients with recurrent/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck:  Updated results from a phase 2 trial” will be available on Dec. 9th.

As recently announced, AstraZeneca dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 clinical trial, INTERLINK-1, evaluating monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in R/M SCCHN patients who have been previously treated with a platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitors.

About INTERLINK-1:
Sponsored by AstraZeneca, INTERLINK-1 is a global, multi-center, randomized, double-blind Phase 3 study of monalizumab and cetuximab vs. placebo and cetuximab that will enroll approximately 600 patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN) who have been previously treated with a platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor (“IO-pretreated”).

The primary endpoint is overall survival (OS) with secondary endpoints including progression-free survival (PFS), overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety and quality of life. Additional details on the INTERLINK-1 clinical trial can be found here

About the Innate-AstraZeneca monalizumab agreement:
On April 24, 2015, the Company signed a co‑development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca to accelerate and broaden the development of monalizumab.

The financial terms of the agreement include potential cash payments up to $1.275 billion to Innate Pharma. Including the $50 million payment triggered by dosing the first patient in the Phase 3 INTERLINK-1 clinical trial, Innate Pharma has received $400 million to date.

