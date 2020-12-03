Global Market for Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals Expected to Reach $50 Billion by 2029

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical segment of the cannabis explosion over the last decade, has not always been in the forefront… but its day is coming. The revenues from cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals is projected to rise over the next several years. Cannabis – also known as marijuana – contains active ingredients called cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are compounds found in the cannabis plant. The most well-known cannabinoids are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). However, there are over 200 known cannabinoids, including rare cannabinoids like cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN), tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), and more. These rare cannabinoids are even more potent in their medical benefits than CBD and don't contain the psychoactive properties of THC. Clinical trials to test the effects of cannabis-based drugs are ongoing, but potential treatments have already been identified for cancer pain, glaucoma, and epilepsy, which will help the cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals market to grow. Statista reports that: "On the assumption that the federal prohibition on cannabis ends by 2020, the value of the consumer market for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals in the United States is forecast to grow to 25 billion U.S. dollars in 2025 and be worth 50 billion U.S. dollars in 2029." Active Companies active today in the cannabis related markets include: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB).

A report from Drug Topics added that: "These rare cannabinoids are an inexpensive and natural way to work with your body… Early studies are showing the efficacy of cannabinoids against a large variety of indications. There have been over 50 clinical trials on cannabinoids, which have provided a significant amount of data on their health benefits. For example, preclinical and clinical studies have suggested a potential value for CBD in some neuropsychiatric disorders, including epilepsy, anxiety and schizophrenia. That's just the tip of the iceberg of the types of benefits that cannabinoids have been shown to provide… Cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals will overtake the market as rare cannabinoids become cheaper and more plentiful." It continued: "There are new medical treatments that rare cannabinoids will create. Rare cannabinoids like CBG/CBGA, CBN/CBNA, THCV/THCVA, and THCA all have significant evidence of major health benefits. For example, there have been many clinical trials on CBG/CBGA indicating its potential to help fight inflammation, pain, and nausea."