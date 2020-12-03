 

Global Market for Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals Expected to Reach $50 Billion by 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:45  |  77   |   |   

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH,  Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical segment of the cannabis explosion over the last decade, has not always been in the forefront… but its day is coming. The revenues from cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals is projected to rise over the next several years. Cannabis – also known as marijuana – contains active ingredients called cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are compounds found in the cannabis plant. The most well-known cannabinoids are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). However, there are over 200 known cannabinoids, including rare cannabinoids like cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN), tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), and more. These rare cannabinoids are even more potent in their medical benefits than CBD and don't contain the psychoactive properties of THC. Clinical trials to test the effects of cannabis-based drugs are ongoing, but potential treatments have already been identified for cancer pain, glaucoma, and epilepsy, which will help the cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals market to grow. Statista reports that: "On the assumption that the federal prohibition on cannabis ends by 2020, the value of the consumer market for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals in the United States is forecast to grow to 25 billion U.S. dollars in 2025 and be worth 50 billion U.S. dollars in 2029."   Active Companies active today in the cannabis related markets include:  Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB).

A report from Drug Topics added that: "These rare cannabinoids are an inexpensive and natural way to work with your body… Early studies are showing the efficacy of cannabinoids against a large variety of indications. There have been over 50 clinical trials on cannabinoids, which have provided a significant amount of data on their health benefits.  For example, preclinical and clinical studies have suggested a potential value for CBD in some neuropsychiatric disorders, including epilepsy, anxiety and schizophrenia. That's just the tip of the iceberg of the types of benefits that cannabinoids have been shown to provide… Cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals will overtake the market as rare cannabinoids become cheaper and more plentiful."  It continued: "There are new medical treatments that rare cannabinoids will create. Rare cannabinoids like CBG/CBGA, CBN/CBNA, THCV/THCVA, and THCA all have significant evidence of major health benefits. For example, there have been many clinical trials on CBG/CBGA indicating its potential to help fight inflammation, pain, and nausea."

Seite 1 von 5


KushCo Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Market for Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals Expected to Reach $50 Billion by 2029 - Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH,  Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The medical segment of the cannabis explosion over the last decade, has not always been in the forefront… but its day is coming. The revenues from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
CytoSorbents Launches International Campaign to Raise $100,000 for the Global Humanitarian ...
Facial Recognition Market worth $8.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Web Summit: Breaking Bad stars, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston introduce their new mezcal to a global audience
Web Summit: Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer reveals the amount of hate speech that Facebook's AI systems have ...
Body Temperature Scanner Device Market to Exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 8.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Invitation to telephone conference in response to Dagens Industri's article published on December 1
6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team
Web Summit: Diogo Jota: 'Klopp's a fantastic manager - now my success at Liverpool is up to me'
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments