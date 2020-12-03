Horizon Therapeutics plc Provides $1 Million in Scholarships to Help Economically Disadvantaged Students and Students of Color Further Their Liberal Arts and Health Professions Education

“Equity in education is a significant global issue and we feel it is important for companies and individuals who have the resources to help remove obstacles that exist for marginalized populations,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “Financial support is an important step, but in order to make an ongoing impact, it is also our responsibility to provide mentoring, internship and post-graduate employment opportunities. We look forward to developing long-term partnerships with Lake Forest College, Rosalind Franklin University and Howard University and building a global network of Horizon Scholars.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has provided $500,000 in scholarships to Lake Forest College and created a $500,000 Horizon Therapeutics Endowed Scholarship Fund at Howard University . The scholarships at both institutions will be awarded to economically disadvantaged students and students of color.

At Lake Forest College, two Horizon Scholars will receive four-year, full-ride scholarships to join the Health Professions Program (HPP), which Lake Forest has developed in partnership with Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. The HPP prepares students for cutting-edge careers in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy and the entire range of health professions. Lake Forest faculty members and admission counselors will select the first two Horizon Scholars, who will matriculate in the fall of 2021 as members of the Class of 2025. Selection will be limited to economically disadvantaged first-year students, with preference given to students of color from Lake County or greater Chicago.

“Thanks to Horizon’s generosity, two fortunate students will be able to further their education in the College’s Health Professions Program, as well as take advantage of opportunities provided by our partnership with Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science,” said Stephen Schutt, president, Lake Forest College. “We have a longstanding commitment to educating students of color and first-generation students, and we are now ranked second in the nation by U.S. News and World Report for our success in this regard. The new Horizon Scholars initiative is a wonderful development for our students and the College.”