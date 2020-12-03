Kids Bored at Home? Destinations Career Academy Midwinter Mashup Will Get Them Started on a Future Career

The three-day career skills camp will feature virtual experiences to introduce high school students to the essential skills needed for landing an internship or summer job. The skills taught at the camp will also prepare students for their future after graduation — whether they plan to go to college or begin a career.

For parents looking to keep their kids' minds engaged over winter break while keeping an eye on finding the perfect high school job or internship, Destinations Career Academy is offering a solution with its free, virtual Midwinter Mashup career skills camp.

"The modern workplace continues to evolve at a pace faster than our high schools. Preparing for future career success starts now, at younger ages. Completing an internship or part-time job in high school gives students an advantage when building a portfolio, resume, or college application," said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Learning Solutions at Stride, Inc. "Our career skills camp will provide students with a unique edge as they consider their future careers and education. With the opportunity to connect with industry experts, they will receive guidance on how to meet the ever-evolving needs of the 21st century workplace.”

The career skills camp, held December 28-30, will feature three, 50-minute live sessions each day. In addition to gaining valuable skills and industry insight, participants will have the ability to ask leading experts questions on their fields.

Students attending the virtual camp have the opportunity to learn from experts in a wide range of topics, including resume building, building a personal brand on social media, tips for developing strong interviewing skills and techniques, and where and how to look for internship and part-time job opportunities. The sessions will also include giveaways and prizes to keep students engaged.

Enrollment is now open for the Midwinter Mashup career skills camp. Sessions are geared towards 11th and 12th grade students but are open to any high school student in the United States who wants to improve their career skills. For more information and a full schedule of sessions, please visit:

https://www.destinationsacademy.com/resources/career-insights/midwinte ....

About Destinations Career Academy

Destinations Career Academy (DCA) are collection of tuition-free, online career academies that combine traditional high school academics with industry-relevant, career-focused courses to help students gain real-world skills. Destinations gives students the opportunity to earn college credits, gain work experience and industry exposure, develop real world skills, and prepare for industry-recognized certification exams to get a jump start on college and career plans. With innovative technology, an interactive curriculum, and project-based learning opportunities, Destinations students learn the skills required in a digital, tech-driven economy. Destinations is powered by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – to be Stride, Inc. effective December 16, 2020 – one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies and a leader in skills training, technology staffing, and talent development. Destinations work in close partnership with key public and private stakeholders to create equity of access to career readiness education for all students, to close the skills gap plaguing businesses, and to position young people to lead America forward. To learn more, visit destinationsacademy.com.

About Stride, Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – to be Stride, Inc. effective December 16, 2020 – helps students reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

