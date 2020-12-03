 

Intuit Completes Acquisition of Credit Karma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:52  |  88   |   |   

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), proud maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Credit Karma, Inc., the consumer technology platform with more than 110 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K. The combined company creates a new consumer finance platform that will make it simple for consumers to make better decisions with their money and take control of their financial lives.

This combination of trusted brands will support customers during a time in which the challenges of a global pandemic have made their personal finance needs even more critical. Currently, 62% of consumers are living paycheck-to-paycheck, 75% of Americans have concerns about their ability to pay bills and loans, and 33% of Americans have lost income during the pandemic while household debt in the U.S. has reached $14.3 trillion. These challenges add even greater urgency to Intuit’s and Credit Karma’s shared goal of delivering a personal financial assistant to help consumers improve their lives by finding financial products to increase savings, pay down debt and access their money faster.

“We’re thrilled to begin our journey together to create a mobile, personal financial assistant for consumers to help solve their most pressing financial problems,” said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit. “Together, we will help consumers achieve financial success with confidence by helping them find the right financial products, put more money in their pockets, and provide financial expertise and advice. I personally want to welcome Ken and the Credit Karma team to the Intuit family. We at Intuit have been fans of theirs for some time and are ready to start our journey together.”

“We founded Credit Karma with the goal of helping consumers make financial progress by giving them the resources and information they need to take control of their financial health,” said Kenneth Lin, founder and CEO of Credit Karma. “In Intuit we found a partner who not only shares this mission and our values but has the technology and track record to help accelerate our progress so we can do even more for current and new members. That means the possibility of delivering on our current product roadmap in months, instead of what could have taken years. We are excited to hit the ground running and turn our vision into reality.”

Seite 1 von 5
Intuit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intuit Completes Acquisition of Credit Karma Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), proud maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Credit Karma, Inc., the consumer technology platform with more than 110 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Intuit TurboTax Launches Fully Assisted Tax Preparation Solution With New TurboTax Live Full Service
02.12.20
Get an Expert Review and File for FREE With TurboTax Live Basic, for a Limited Time
26.11.20
Good News bei... Intuit: Prognosen übertroffen, Übernahme genehmigt, Corona abgehakt
25.11.20
Intuit and Credit Karma Receive Clearance from Department of Justice for Acquisition of Credit Karma
24.11.20
Intuit CFO Michelle Clatterbuck to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Virtual Conference
24.11.20
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference
19.11.20
Getting Paid and Managing Customers Now Easier for Small Businesses with Integrated CRM Solution
19.11.20
Intuit First Quarter Revenue Grew 14 Percent; Company Provides Guidance for Fiscal 2021
12.11.20
Work Smarter With New Updates to Intuit Professional Tax Software

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
19
Intuit - Financial SaaS