Juniper Networks Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All 4.500% Senior Notes Due 2024 and 4.350% Senior Notes Due 2025
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)(“Juniper”), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer
(the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP/ISIN No. CUSIP/ISIN No. 48203R AG9/US48203RAG92, the “4.500% Notes”) and any and all of its outstanding
4.350% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 48203R AJ3/US48203RAJ32, the “4.350% Notes” and together with the 4.500% Notes, the “Notes”). The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to
the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated December 3, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of
Guaranteed Delivery” and together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). As of December 3, 2020, there were $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.500% Notes
outstanding and $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.350% Notes outstanding.
Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Tender Offer is set forth in the table below.
|Title of Security
|CUSIP/ISIN Number
|Principal Amount Outstanding
|U.S. Treasury Reference Security
|Bloomberg Reference Page
|Fixed Spread
|4.500% Senior Notes due 2024
|48203R AG9/ US48203RAG92
|$500,000,000
|2.125% U.S. Treasury due February 29, 2024
|FIT5
|30 bps
|4.350% Senior Notes due 2025
|48203R AJ3/ US48203RAJ32
|$300,000,000
|0.250% U.S. Treasury due May 31, 2025
|FIT6
|37.5 bps
The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 9, 2020 (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Time"), unless extended or earlier terminated by Juniper. The Notes tendered may be withdrawn at any time at or before the Expiration Time by following the procedures described in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of Notes must either validly tender (and not validly withdraw) their Notes or follow the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery procedures in the Offer to Purchase, in each case, at or before the Expiration Time to be eligible to receive the applicable Tender Offer Consideration (as defined below).
0 Kommentare