Juniper Networks Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All 4.500% Senior Notes Due 2024 and 4.350% Senior Notes Due 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)(“Juniper”), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP/ISIN No. CUSIP/ISIN No. 48203R AG9/US48203RAG92, the “4.500% Notes”) and any and all of its outstanding 4.350% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 48203R AJ3/US48203RAJ32, the “4.350% Notes” and together with the 4.500% Notes, the “Notes”). The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated December 3, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). As of December 3, 2020, there were $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.500% Notes outstanding and $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.350% Notes outstanding.



Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Tender Offer is set forth in the table below.