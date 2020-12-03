 

Ken Ewell Joins SurveyMonkey as Chief Customer Officer

Former Neustar and IBM executive brings award-winning leadership experience to SurveyMonkey and will help solidify the company’s position in the customer experience market

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced Ken Ewell has joined SurveyMonkey as its first chief customer officer. In his role, Ewell will lead and expand SurveyMonkey’s customer success, professional services, and support teams to maximize value for customers and drive growth across SurveyMonkey’s global enterprise business.

“Ken is a change agent, a problem-solver, and a pragmatic leader who is passionate about developing strong, lasting relationships with customers,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey. “He will not only make SurveyMonkey more customer-centric, but will also play an integral role in representing customer needs in partnership with our product, engineering, and design teams as they continue to build on our CX offering, the GetFeedback platform.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Ewell has driven results for some of the largest and most notable firms in the country—from IBM to AT&T to Neustar. Most recently, he served as vice president of customer success and analytics solutions at Neustar, a leader in marketing analytics solutions. Prior to that, he was SVP of worldwide professional services at Aspect Software, which was recognized as one of SPI Research’s “Best of the Best Professional Services Organizations” under his tenure. There, he was accountable for Aspect’s professional services’ processes, people, and knowledge across the organization, as well as leading the launch of Aspect’s new and enhanced service delivery framework.

“SurveyMonkey has been elevating the way organizations interact with customers for two decades, and I am enthusiastic about driving even greater value for customers as they use our products,” Ewell said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation of the customer-centric culture that SurveyMonkey has established as the company expands its ambitions with enterprise customers in CX, Market Research and Survey feedback.“

SurveyMonkey continues to make investments across all areas of its business dedicated to customer experience. Adding Ewell to the executive team follows the recent launch of SurveyMonkey’s CX solution, the GetFeedback platform, designed to help organizations set up their CX program within days—not months—to quickly understand and act on customer insights through its easy-to-deploy, cost-efficient software.

With the addition of Ewell, the SurveyMonkey leadership team has a 50/50 female to male gender ratio.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​ and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

