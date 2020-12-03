 

Urbanimmersive Launches iOS and Android UI Capture App for Ricoh Theta Z1 360 Camera

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) is pleased to announce the launch of its ‘UI Capture’ App for iOS and Android for the Ricoh Theta Z1 360 camera.

The App is already available on Google Play Store and Apple Store. Real estate photographers using 360 cameras for the creation of 3D tours are facing many technical challenges due in part to several light conditions. To overcome those challenges, real estate photographers are using different advanced photography technics and software which are complex, cumbersome and time-consuming.

The UI Capture App for iOS and Android aims at simplifying and standardizing 3D tours visual content capture processes and post-production. Tested by a group of photographers, the App has clearly shown to standardize visual content quality, save onsite and post-production time. UI Capture App connects to the 360 cameras and by only using a one-click button, automatically takes charge of controlling all the parameters required for the 3D photo-shooting sessions.

The App can be used by everyone with or without photographic experience and knowledge. The first release of UI Capture is compatible with Ricoh Theta Z1, considered the most popular 360 camera on the market and Urbanimmersive intends to add other 360 cameras compatible with the App.

This release of the App is setting the foundations of a new extension of Urbanimmersive’s platform as the Company intends to add many new features to the App that will seamlessly integrate with the rest of the platform for real estate photographers. Amongst other things, those features will integrate 3D photo-shooting assistance based on Urbanimmersive’s propriety geocoding algorithm, real-time images cloud transfers, orders matching and more. The Company believes that these future additions to its new App will continue improving the productivity of photographers while reinforcing the uniqueness of Urbanimmersive solution on the market.

The UI Capture App works only in the Urbanimmersive post-production solution. "Our UI Capture App is a significant part of our growth strategy as it's now enabling everyone with or without photographic experience to capture 3D tour visual content using low-cost 360 cameras and deliver standardized and high-quality results which we believe will set Urbanimmersive apart from the competition", stated Ghislain Lemire, Urbanimmersive CEO.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Urbanimmersive to Sell Its Solutions in Mexico
24.11.20
One of Canada’s Largest Photography Services Agencies Selects Urbanimmersive as Its Preferred 3D Tours and Floor Plans Provider
17.11.20
Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
12.11.20
Urbanimmersive Announces Conversion of Convertible Debentures for $1.5M