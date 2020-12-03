Accurate Neuromonitoring Uses Financial Insight from Sage Intacct to Grow Profitability 30%

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accurate Neuromonitoring , a healthcare practice that serves 100 hospitals throughout the east coast of the United States, recently increased profitability 30 percent while boosting finance team efficiency 66 percent by adopting the Sage Intacct cloud financial management solution. Having outgrown Intuit QuickBooks, the new system enabled multi-entity financial consolidations, cut outsourcing costs by 40%, integration with other best-in-class applications, unprecedented visibility into performance, and other scalable accounting best practices that helped the business prepare for growth.

Accurate Neuromonitoring provides live monitoring services during procedures for 400 surgeons. As the organization’s leadership accelerated their acquisition strategy a couple of years ago, the need for a more robust financial system led them to Sage Intacct. “With Sage Intacct, any new entity we bring on can just fold right in as we continue to make acquisitions,” said Tim Trexler, controller at Accurate Neuromonitoring. “Even with our planned expansion over the next few years, finance headcount will not move because we can easily scale and still keep our G&A expense nearly constant.”

With the help of consulting partner RSM, the company implemented the Sage Intacct intelligent general ledger to gain a new dimensions-based chart of accounts and improved financial processes, achieving the following results: