 

Improving Legal Infrastructure Helps Expand Online Betting Possibilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the legal infrastructure becomes friendlier towards online gambling, many companies in the gambling industry are beginning to offer more betting options. In the United States, there are a several of states that offer online casino gaming services, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware. Michigan also just recently passed legislation which will allow it to launch similar services, Shared reports. And while some states lead, others follow. New Jersey proved to be very successful after the first year legalizing online gambling, recording a substantial increase in state revenue. Following New Jersey's example, "many states have introduced bills that would regulate gambling online, including sports betting and online casino games… Some of these will have their laws approved quickly and may be able to be up and running by the end of 2020 while others will be launching their platforms in 2021," according to Canyon News.

Two major segments of the online gambling industry are online gaming (i-gaming) and sports betting. Online gaming, in particular, has proved to be a pandemic proof segment. An increasing number of online events with large prize pools are expected to create new opportunities for players and betters alike. As for sports betting, the segment has also benefited from a continuously improving and friendlier legal infrastructure. For example, a report by the Chicago Sun-Times indicates that New Jersey gamblers set a nationwide record for the most money bet on sports in a single month, spending almost USD 668 Million in August on events including resurgent baseball, basketball and hockey seasons that had been interrupted by the outbreak. As a result of the evident spike in demand, Morgan Stanley reported that it now projects that the domestic sports betting industry will reach revenues of about USD 7 Billion by 2025, a major increase from the USD 5 Billion projected in June 2018 and reiterated last December, Casino.org reports.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCQX: BRGGF) (TSX-V: BRAG) announced yesterday news that ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company, "will be sponsoring this year's virtual edition of the prestigious World Gaming Executive Summit (WGES).

Hosted on December 8-9th, the digital edition of one of Europe's most exclusive iGaming conferences will see executives from around the world attend two days of live panel debates, roundtables, presentations and networking events.

