Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 12, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2020.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 for the First Quarter of 2021

