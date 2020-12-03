 

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 for the First Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 12, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2020.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 2,000 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 400 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

