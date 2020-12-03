Atlantic Broadband Launches “Voices for Understanding” Campaign

The organizations currently featured in the “Voices for Understanding” campaign include The King Center, Search for Common Ground, 100 Black Men of America, Inc., and the Ad Council (“Love Has No Labels” and “Fight Virus Bias”). Atlantic Broadband also created a PSA for the campaign, “Equality for All.”

Atlantic Broadband , the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is airing a series of public service announcements from non-profit groups that are devoted to promoting unity and understanding around issues of peace, justice, equality and inclusion.

The King Center prepares global citizens to create a more just, humane and peaceful world using Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. View spot here.

100 Black Men of America, Inc. is the nation’s top African American-led mentoring organization, with a focus on Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment. View spot here.

Search for Common Ground seeks to transform the way the world deals with conflict, away from adversarial approaches toward cooperative solutions where joint problem solving is chosen over violence. View spot here.

Ad Council’s “Love Has No Labels” promotes diversity, equity and inclusion of all people across race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age and ability. View spot here.

Ad Council’s “Fight Virus Bias” raises awareness about Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander communities that are subject to bias, harassment, or discrimination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. View spot here.

Atlantic Broadband’s “Equality for All” recalls the words of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the U.N. General Assembly (December 10, 1948), “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” View spot here.

The 30-second announcements began running on more than two-dozen cable networks on Atlantic Broadband lineups in eleven states in October and will run through December. The airtime is valued at more than $750,000. Atlantic Broadband expects to expand the campaign with additional public service announcements in 2021.

“By sharing these public service announcements, we hope to highlight the work of non-profit organizations and all people of good will that are devoted to issues of peace, justice, equality and inclusion in a way that promotes unity and understanding,” said Andrew Walton, a spokesperson for Atlantic Broadband.

To find out more about the organizations featured in the campaign, see The King Center, 100 Black Men of America, Inc., Search for Common Ground and The Ad Council. To learn more about Atlantic Broadband, visit Atlanticbb.com.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth largest cable operator in the United States, based on the number of television service customers served. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit www.atlanticbb.com.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND BUSINESS

Atlantic Broadband Business delivers advanced Video, Internet, Business WiFi and Phone services to small and medium businesses over a highly reliable, fiber-rich, high-capacity network. It also offers customized, scalable Metro Ethernet enterprise solutions, including dedicated fiber with symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps, point-point and multipoint transport, and Hosted Voice solutions. Atlantic Broadband supports its business clients with 24/7 network monitoring and technical support, professional client care, and dedicated local account executives. To learn more, visit atlanticbb.com/business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005155/en/