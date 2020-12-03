 

Know Labs Provides Update on Company Business, Impact of Covid-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, announced that its efforts to test and validate its patented Bio-RFID platform technology for non-invasive glucose monitoring with third-party research organizations have been temporarily slowed by the impact of Covid-19.

Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO, stated, “While the impact and restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic have necessarily slowed the work we are doing with third parties, we continue to work in our laboratory to productize our Bio-RFID technology. I’m very happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish. This work will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our strategy as we introduce our UBAND product line and its many health and wellness applications, including the first application measuring blood glucose.”

Know Labs has continued to work internally and with its external engineering firm to develop its prototype. Led by Phil, the Know Labs team has internally replicated the tests that will be performed at third-party research organizations several times to ensure success. Know Labs expects very positive results when they are able to conduct testing with third parties.

Ron Erickson, Know Labs Chairman & Founder, said, “We are all sensitive to the pandemic affecting the entire country. Local outbreaks along with travel restrictions have hindered our ability to move as quickly as we would have liked. We put the safety and health of our team and partners above all else. Nonetheless, we continue to work at our lab in Seattle to further the development of our technology. Additionally, we have been strategically building upon our foundational IP assets surrounding the UBAND technology.”

Know Labs will continue to keep the public and its shareholders advised of developments.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol “KNWN.” The Company’s technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The Company’s first product will be the non-invasive UBAND Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). Those wishing to stay up to date on the developments at Know Labs can subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel at this link. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knowlabs.co.

Seite 1 von 2
Know Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Know Labs Provides Update on Company Business, Impact of Covid-19 Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, announced that its efforts to test and validate its patented Bio-RFID platform technology for non-invasive glucose monitoring with third-party research …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity