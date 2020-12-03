Know Labs Provides Update on Company Business, Impact of Covid-19

Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO, stated, “While the impact and restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic have necessarily slowed the work we are doing with third parties, we continue to work in our laboratory to productize our Bio-RFID technology. I’m very happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish. This work will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our strategy as we introduce our UBAND product line and its many health and wellness applications, including the first application measuring blood glucose.”

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, announced that its efforts to test and validate its patented Bio-RFID platform technology for non-invasive glucose monitoring with third-party research organizations have been temporarily slowed by the impact of Covid-19.

Know Labs has continued to work internally and with its external engineering firm to develop its prototype. Led by Phil, the Know Labs team has internally replicated the tests that will be performed at third-party research organizations several times to ensure success. Know Labs expects very positive results when they are able to conduct testing with third parties.

Ron Erickson, Know Labs Chairman & Founder, said, “We are all sensitive to the pandemic affecting the entire country. Local outbreaks along with travel restrictions have hindered our ability to move as quickly as we would have liked. We put the safety and health of our team and partners above all else. Nonetheless, we continue to work at our lab in Seattle to further the development of our technology. Additionally, we have been strategically building upon our foundational IP assets surrounding the UBAND technology.”

Know Labs will continue to keep the public and its shareholders advised of developments.

About Know Labs, Inc.

