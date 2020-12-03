 

AMN Healthcare Names James Taylor as Group President and Chief Operating Officer for Physician & Leadership Solutions

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) has named James Taylor as its new Group President and Chief Operating Officer for Physician & Leadership Solutions.

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) has named James Taylor as its new Group President and Chief Operating Officer for Physician & Leadership Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

At AMN Healthcare, Taylor will lead our locum tenens, interim leadership, and physician and executive search businesses, and he will report directly to President and CEO Susan Salka. This leadership role will enable the evolution and growth of these services during an era when healthcare organizations face significant workforce challenges and need strong partners and talent to deliver the highest quality patient care and accomplish their most important business objectives.

"We’re thrilled for James Taylor to be joining the AMN team to lead the critically important areas of Physician & Leadership Solutions," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "James brings a wealth of strategic insight and diverse experiences that will enable our physician and leadership businesses to evolve and become a more critical total talent solutions partner for clients. Additionally, his passion for developing others and helping to achieve personal and professional goals is a perfect complement to the culture at AMN."

Taylor joins AMN Healthcare from Delaware North, where he has been President of Sportservice since April 2019. Prior to that, he spent 18 years of his professional career at Sodexo, one of the world’s largest service providers, in varying roles including CEO, Healthcare in London; Division President, Healthcare; President, Senior Living; and Corporate Vice President, among other leadership roles. He also served as Director of Operations for Coca Cola in Dallas. Taylor has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Arkansas Tech University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University, and a Master of Arts degree in Management of Aging Services from the University of Maryland.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com. 

