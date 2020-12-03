 

Lenovo Data Center Group Delivers New Data Management Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020   

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Data Center Group (DCG) announces new end-to-end data management solutions allowing customers of all sizes to harness data more securely and efficiently, from edge to core to cloud, with a single set of tools and capabilities for a smarter way forward.

“Customers continue to face challenges implementing a cohesive data management system to analyze and process data more efficiently,” said Stuart McRae, Executive Director and General Manager, Storage at Lenovo Data Center Group. “Lenovo’s unique state-of-the-art data management architecture, in combination with the industry’s most reliable2 ThinkSystem servers, enables customers to accelerate Analytics and AI within a single platform.”

Accelerating Data Insights and Reducing Data Management Costs from Edge to Cloud

The new Lenovo ThinkSystem DM5100F brings high-performance, low-latency all-NVMe storage at an affordable price point, enabling customers of all sizes to enhance analytics and AI deployments, while accelerating applications’ access to data. The Lenovo DM Series storage systems now include new S3 Object support, to create a next generation unified data management platform. This platform allows customers to manage and analyze all data types (block, file and object) within a single storage platform, accelerating the processing of data analytics while reducing infrastructure costs. These enhancements create expanded data protection capabilities, with transparent failover and management of object storage natively. Additionally, with Lenovo DM Series storage, customers can add cold-data tiering from hard drives to the cloud, or replicate data to the cloud. This enables an economical multi-cloud strategy for storage, reducing the overall cost of data management.

Jolera, a multinational service provider, recently worked with Lenovo to build out their back-end IT infrastructure. Jolera chose Lenovo DM Series and DE Series to build out their new offering, in combination with Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 servers connected to storage arrays. “One of our first achievements was boosting the deduplication ratio of our storage solution from 3:1 to 4:1 by simply using the built-in tools in ThinkSystem,” said José Martins, Vice President, European Sales and Operations at Jolera Inc. “Without question, this improvement will help us contain our storage spend, and we will continue to optimize our data center with tools and guidance from Lenovo.”

Disclaimer

