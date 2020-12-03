Easterly Government Properties Acquires 27,569 SF Health Resources and Services Administration Facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

HRSA - Baton Rouge is a 100% occupied single tenant medical building and is the only facility in the nation devoted to the diagnosis, treatment and research of Hansen’s Disease (also known as leprosy). This National Hansen’s Disease Clinical Center enables medical professionals and staff to provide consultations for physicians treating complicated cases of Hansen’s Disease, pathological review of biopsies, shipping of medication, educational materials and surgical care and rehabilitation.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a 27,569-square foot Heath Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) Clinical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (“HRSA - Baton Rouge”).

Renovated to suit in 2020, HRSA - Baton Rouge is a first-generation, single tenant U.S. Government leased facility with a new 20-year lease that does not expire until July 2040.

“Easterly continues on its growth trajectory with the acquisition of HRSA Baton Rouge,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the Company’s acquisition efforts and our primary tenant, the U.S. Government, continues to pay all rental obligations contractually due to Easterly.”

The HRSA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is the primary federal agency for improving health care to people who are geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable. Nearly one in 11 people in the United States rely on an HRSA-funded health center for medical, dental, mental health, substance use disorder or patient support services.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “anticipate,” “position,” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on November 2, 2020. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005238/en/