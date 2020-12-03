Domo Named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine

After polling thousands of employees across the state of Utah, this Utah Business award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond to ensure work-life balance, supportive leadership and the overall well-being of their teams. Domo is being recognized as a leader in corporate culture and employee satisfaction in the Large Companies category .

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced that it has been named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business magazine for the ninth consecutive year.

From first-class benefit packages to diverse teams and a culture of inclusion, Domo employees shared their feelings about working for a company that puts its employees first. “The close-knit culture of Domo is felt even in the space of our new normal,” notes one employee. In this unique year, Domo was one of the first companies in Utah to move to a remote work model for the well-being of its employees and the greater community. In addition, Domo’s commitment to diversity and inclusion remained a priority to the organization, as the company was one of the first to extend its ParityPledge commitment to all roles in the organization and to include people of color.

“I’ve always believed that if we take care of our people with interesting work, innovative and meaningful benefits to support the diverse needs of our workforce, and a welcoming culture, we’d have the right foundation to build another great tech company in Utah. It’s an honor to receive this award for the ninth consecutive year as it signals, especially in a year that has been anything but normal, that we’ve built a culture that’s built to last,” said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO.

All 2020 Best Companies to Work For winners will be featured in Utah Business’ December edition. For more information about working at Domo or to apply for a career with the company, visit: https://www.domo.com/company/careers.

