 

Mattel Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement with PGS Entertainment and Technicolor Animation for “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 15:00  |  58   |   |   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with PGS Entertainment, the award-winning kids entertainment distributor, for the upcoming animated preschool series, produced and owned by Technicolor Animation Productions, “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight,” scheduled to premiere on broadcasters across the globe in 2021. Through this agreement, Mattel has the licensing rights to create a full line of Fisher-Price toys based on the property, including figures, playsets, plush, vehicles and more, which is expected to launch in 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005354/en/

Mattel, Inc. announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with PGS Entertainment, for the upcoming animated preschool series, produced and owned by Technicolor Animation Productions, “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight." (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mattel, Inc. announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with PGS Entertainment, for the upcoming animated preschool series, produced and owned by Technicolor Animation Productions, “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight." (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight” is a comedy adventure series based on a story created by Dankerleroux and Françoise de Guibert for Editions Gulf Stream. Presented in CGI animation, the show, which will initially consist of 52 11-minute episodes, will follow a small grasshopper-sized boy named Gus who wishes to become the greatest knight in all the kingdom of Karamel, a medieval setting with a modern twist. Armed with his laser sword and mounted on his electric pony, Gus will never miss an opportunity to pursue adventure and win the day.

“We are always looking for new properties that offer strong, toyetic qualities. From the moment we first saw the world of ‘Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight,’ we were drawn to its compelling story,” said Nick Karamanos, SVP of Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel. “We look forward to partnering with the PGS team to develop a range of preschool toys that will bring this new property to life and engage kids through play.”

“We’re extremely pleased with the developments on ‘Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight,’ and with having Mattel on board,” said Philippe Soutter, Co-Founder, PGS Entertainment. “With leading broadcasters already set up across the world, we’re certain that Gus will bring massive success to both broadcasters and licensees. Having a partner like Mattel to expand the Gus universe is a big milestone for the brand’s growth.”

Seite 1 von 2
Mattel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mattel Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement with PGS Entertainment and Technicolor Animation for “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight” Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with PGS Entertainment, the award-winning kids entertainment distributor, for the upcoming animated preschool series, produced and owned by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference
19.11.20
Mattel Names Catherine Frymark Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications
17.11.20
American Girl to Auction Off Three One-of-a-Kind Collector Dolls Made With Thousands of Swarovski Crystals
14.11.20
Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner Announced During Finale Event at Jay Leno’s Garage: Custom Car Joins Hot Wheels Collection as 1:64-scale Die-Cast Vehicle
11.11.20
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Berenberg US CEO Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
202
Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball