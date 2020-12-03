Mattel Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement with PGS Entertainment and Technicolor Animation for “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight”

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with PGS Entertainment, the award-winning kids entertainment distributor, for the upcoming animated preschool series, produced and owned by Technicolor Animation Productions, “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight,” scheduled to premiere on broadcasters across the globe in 2021. Through this agreement, Mattel has the licensing rights to create a full line of Fisher-Price toys based on the property, including figures, playsets, plush, vehicles and more, which is expected to launch in 2022.

“Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight” is a comedy adventure series based on a story created by Dankerleroux and Françoise de Guibert for Editions Gulf Stream. Presented in CGI animation, the show, which will initially consist of 52 11-minute episodes, will follow a small grasshopper-sized boy named Gus who wishes to become the greatest knight in all the kingdom of Karamel, a medieval setting with a modern twist. Armed with his laser sword and mounted on his electric pony, Gus will never miss an opportunity to pursue adventure and win the day.

“We are always looking for new properties that offer strong, toyetic qualities. From the moment we first saw the world of ‘Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight,’ we were drawn to its compelling story,” said Nick Karamanos, SVP of Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel. “We look forward to partnering with the PGS team to develop a range of preschool toys that will bring this new property to life and engage kids through play.”

“We’re extremely pleased with the developments on ‘Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight,’ and with having Mattel on board,” said Philippe Soutter, Co-Founder, PGS Entertainment. “With leading broadcasters already set up across the world, we’re certain that Gus will bring massive success to both broadcasters and licensees. Having a partner like Mattel to expand the Gus universe is a big milestone for the brand’s growth.”