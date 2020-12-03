 

Travelers to Acquire InsuraMatch

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has agreed to acquire InsuraMatch, LLC, a digital independent insurance agency, from the Plymouth Rock Group of Companies. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Terms were not disclosed.

InsuraMatch uses an innovative online platform to help consumers compare offerings from more than 40 carriers across the United States. With a focus on personal insurance, InsuraMatch offers coverage for auto, home, boat, motorcycle, renters, umbrella and flood, among others.

“We continue to invest in the talent and technology that will allow us to best serve our customers and bring strategic capabilities to our agents and brokers in an increasingly digital environment,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “InsuraMatch’s scalable technology platform will complement our efforts to meet customers where they are, give them what they need and serve them how they want.”

InsuraMatch will continue to operate independently and manage all carrier partnerships.

“We have been steadily building our business over the past several years and are excited to enter this next phase with the support of Travelers,” said Marc Buro, Chief Executive Officer of InsuraMatch. “Our talented team and proven technology, paired with Travelers’ expertise and financial strength, will enable us to continue our growth while enhancing the customer experience.”

Founded in 2014 as part of Plymouth Rock, InsuraMatch operates as an autonomous business unit. In 2019, InsuraMatch produced nearly $32 million in premiums. Encharter Insurance, Plymouth Rock’s Massachusetts-based brokerage, will not be included in the transaction and will remain a part of the Plymouth Rock Group of Companies.

Len Mariani, Senior Vice President of National Markets for Personal Insurance at Travelers, added, “InsuraMatch combines a sophisticated technology platform with extensive carrier relationships to create personalized online insurance shopping experiences for customers. We’re looking forward to providing their knowledgeable staff and leadership team with the tools and resources they need to realize the full potential of their offering.”

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock’s agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance and Plymouth Rock are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.6 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

