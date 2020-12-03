Tessco Technologies Completes Sale of Certain Retail Assets

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of most of the Company’s retail inventory, the Ventev brand as it relates to mobile device accessory products, and certain other retail-related assets to Voice Comm, LLC (Voice Comm) as the Company exits its retail business to focus on its more successful and higher-margin commercial segment.

“This planned exit from our retail business is an important step in executing on our strategy to focus on growth opportunities and better position the Company for the long term,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. “This is another milestone that our Board and management team have achieved to ensure the stability of the business and drive shareholder value creation. We are now fully dedicated to serving our commercial customers, and are in the process of redeploying our assets to take advantage of what is a once-in-a-generation opportunity amid the industry’s current and unprecedented rollout of new technologies.”