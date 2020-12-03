 

Tessco Technologies Completes Sale of Certain Retail Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 15:00  |  51   |   |   

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of most of the Company’s retail inventory, the Ventev brand as it relates to mobile device accessory products, and certain other retail-related assets to Voice Comm, LLC (Voice Comm) as the Company exits its retail business to focus on its more successful and higher-margin commercial segment.

“This planned exit from our retail business is an important step in executing on our strategy to focus on growth opportunities and better position the Company for the long term,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. “This is another milestone that our Board and management team have achieved to ensure the stability of the business and drive shareholder value creation. We are now fully dedicated to serving our commercial customers, and are in the process of redeploying our assets to take advantage of what is a once-in-a-generation opportunity amid the industry’s current and unprecedented rollout of new technologies.”

Tessco will continue to work with its retail customer and supplier partners to ensure a smooth transition. Tessco is retaining its Ventev brand for use in its commercial business products and operations.

The Company expects the exit from its retail operations will, going forward, generate approximately $8 million to $12 million in net cash flow in fiscal 2021 and another $4 million to $8 million in the aggregate over the next four years.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 60,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com

Seite 1 von 3
Tessco Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tessco Technologies Completes Sale of Certain Retail Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of most of the Company’s retail inventory, the Ventev brand as it relates to mobile device accessory products, and certain other …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
TESSCO Urges Shareholders to Sign and Return GREEN Consent Revocation Card to Maintain Board Balance
30.11.20
TESSCO Special Committee Reiterates Call to Prevent Mr. Barnhill from Naming a Majority of the Board
25.11.20
Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Reject Mr. Barnhill’s Attempt to Change Majority of TESSCO Board
23.11.20
TESSCO Makes Third Settlement Proposal to Robert Barnhill to End Consent Solicitation
17.11.20
TESSCO’s Ongoing Robust Board Refreshment Process Has Led to the Identification and Vetting of Four New, High Quality Independent Directors
11.11.20
TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.
10.11.20
TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.
09.11.20
TESSCO Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Progress on its Strategy to Create Value and Substantial Board Refreshment
09.11.20
Tessco Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors
06.11.20
Tessco Independent Director Stephanie Dismore Sends Letter to Shareholders