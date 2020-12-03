Trex “Decks” Out the HGTV Dream Home 2021

Whether catching a summer breeze off the water, appreciating the stunning New England fall foliage or watching the sunset any time of year, Trex outdoor living products provide the ultimate setting for embracing outdoor living. Showcasing the breadth and versatility of the Trex portfolio, this year’s HGTV Dream Home features Trex products in four different areas of the home’s exterior.

WINCHESTER, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home to spectacular scenery and awe-inspiring architecture, the coastal town of Newport, R.I., is packed with history, culture and outdoor entertainment. Set in this charming hamlet, the HGTV Dream Home 2021 sits atop a bluff along the Sakonnet River, with shoreline views that can be enjoyed from multiple outdoor spaces “decked” out with beautiful high-performance, low-maintenance Trex outdoor living products.

“The design of the HGTV Dream Home makes the most of Newport’s iconic landscape and the robust Trex outdoor living portfolio,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex Company. “From the inviting front porch, to the outdoor living room, the spectacular rooftop deck, and the pergola at the edge of the lush property, each outdoor area was created with Trex products for long-lasting relaxation and minimum maintenance.”

Decking that Delivers Superior Performance and Aesthetics

Trex’s industry-leading Transcend decking brings an elevated aesthetic to the various outdoor living spaces. In keeping with the home’s traditional New England design, the light taupe shade of Rope Swing from the Transcend Earth Tones collection was chosen by designer Brian Patrick Flynn for its warmth and understated style.

Trex Transcend decking delivers the beauty of natural wood without the environmental impacts or laborious upkeep. Unlike wood, it resists fading, staining, scratching and mold – and won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter. Maintenance is hassle-free with no sanding, staining or painting required, and food and drink spills wash off with just soap and water.

Plus, the entire high-performance Trex composite decking portfolio is manufactured from more than 95% recycled content, including reclaimed wood and polyethylene plastic film from industrial packaging and common household items, making it a product choice that feels as good as it looks.

Railing as Spectacular as the Views

Optimizing the riverfront views, Trex Signature Railing in Charcoal Black delivers sleek sophistication and the superior strength of aluminum for stability and safety. Stainless steel mesh infill lends an unexpected industrial touch to the otherwise classic Cape Cod exterior, giving a nod to the maritime styling of the many fishing cabins found throughout New England. Durable powder-coating ensures the railing will retain its color, resist corrosion and be ultra-easy to clean and maintain.