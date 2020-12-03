Goli Nutrition selects Atos to power new retail experience based on edge technology

Atos Codex Internet of Things solution will help build, run and secure business services and data platforms for Goli’s 20,000 cashless and contactless honest vending machines in various retail locations like airports and shopping malls. The first roll out of 5,000 honest vending machines will take place across the United States and Canada in December 2020 with a second world-wide phase in 2021.

Atos and Goli Nutrition , an innovator in health and creator of the world’s first apple cider vinegar (ACV) gummy, today announce a 5-year contract to power a new honest vending retail experience for customers. As Goli’s key digital partner, Atos’ end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solution will enable a new style of micro-retail consumer experience enhanced by edge computing, connected IoT vending machines and AI vision. The solution will provide Goli with valuable supply chain insight, operational and product efficiencies, and increased consumer engagement.

To elevate customer satisfaction and engagement, the solution establishes secure network connections to a cloud-based IoT platform to empower mobile apps for an added value with customized offers, modern payment services and digital wallets, and near-me promotions, turning digital engagement into increased product sales.

“We aim to meet the consumer where they are best served with consistent, high quality health and wellness options in stores and on-the-go locations,” said Michael Bitensky, Co-Founder of Goli. “In our growing partnership, Atos has empowered our manufacturing process with cutting-edge technology. Going forward they will serve as our key digital partner in this new retail experience with digital services that harness the value of IoT data at the center of our business.”

Atos leverages more than 35 years of experience in the retail sector to deliver next generation shopping experiences with advances in customer experience, omnichannel and data-driven personalization. Atos is reducing costs, increasing transparency and compliance, and decarbonizing supply and delivery chains thanks to last-mile delivery and intelligent supply chain solutions.

“Atos’ strong capabilities in connecting physical and digital environments across the retail value chain will propel Goli forward in becoming the number one inventive, people-focused nutrition company. We aim to enable Goli’s exponential growth with a fully connected ecosystem, managing business insights from thousands of smart cabinets and building out new avenues for consumer engagement,” said Karan Chetal, Vice President, Head of Strategic Engagements, Atos North America.