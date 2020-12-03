Bionovate seeks to invest in Health and Life Care Startups

 

CHAM, Switzerland, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionovate Technologies Corp., traded on the Nasdaq OTC (OTCPK:BIIO), plans to strategically invest in startups in Europe in the health and life care sector and focus its investments strategy towards on-demand healthcare services. The company is in the process of building a shortlist of startups which have the potential of disrupting their respective industry.

CEO Aleksandar Vucak: “The global pandemic has led to explosive growth in telemedicine, digital devices and health-tracking apps, much of which need a digital upgrade for medical practices, clinics, and hospitals. The healthcare industry is now being pushed into the era of digital innovation as patients seek on-demand healthcare. Mobile is particularly important when looking at the long-term horizon of where medicine is moving towards.”

According to an U.S. study, consumers are going online to obtain medical information for the following reasons:

  • 77% book medical appointments
  • 47% research doctors
  • 38% research hospital and medical facilities

Ineffective communication between patients and doctors is one of the major causes of medical errors and stands for a failed customer centricity. Health mobile apps address and solve these issues. They provide point of care tools in the devices, connecting patients and health care providers, and allow for effective communication, better decision-making, and improve patient outcomes.

Mr. Vucak further added: “We want to find partners who create highly sophisticated technology which bridges gaps in this currently very segmented industry. By wrapping themselves around everyday activities, these technologies can intuitively learn individual habits, likes and dislikes, and adapt themselves to changing needs. This will disrupt the medical technology industry and transform patient support, treatment adaptations, proactive caregiver consultations, and a wide range of life care services in my opinion.”

Bionovate Technologies Corp.
Gewerbestr. 10
6330 Cham
Switzerland

Press contact:
Sandra Meyer
Tel: +41 581 01 02 02
Mail: press@bionovate.com




