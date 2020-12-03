AXIM Biotechnologies Develops ELISA-Based Neutralizing Antibody Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 and Applies for Patent; Company’s Fourth COVID-19 Test-Focused Patent Application

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or the “Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the development and patent filing for an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)-based diagnostic test (the “Test”) for the detection of SARS‐CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies. This application marks AXIM’s fourth COVID-19 neutralizing antibody-focused patent application. The Company heavily focuses its resources on advancing research on what it believes will soon become the most prevalent need in the post-vaccine COVID-19 fight, the need to know levels of neutralizing antibodies in longitudinal studies of vaccine response.



“From the onset of the pandemic, our scientists have dedicated themselves to creating solutions focused on neutralizing antibody detection. Since no one knows how long vaccines will provide immunity, we continue our development of neutralizing antibody COVID-19 tests,” said AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “With the addition of our ELISA-based neutralizing antibody diagnostic test, AXIM hopes to help simplify the testing process for determining a vaccine’s efficacy through clinics across the world.”