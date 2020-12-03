 

ISG Launches Two Studies on Retail Technology Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 15:00  |  54   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens reports will focus on retail software, services and retail digital innovators

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched two research studies examining vendors offering software and services for the retail industry.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens reports, called “Retail Software and Services” and “Retail – Digital Innovators” scheduled to be released in March.

The software and services report will cover software related to supply chain management, warehouse management, merchandise planning and management, digital commerce, ERP, CRM, and order management and fulfillment. It will also cover services related to DevOps integration, transformation services, platform migration, and managed IT services.

The digital innovators report, meanwhile, will highlight niche and innovative technology vendors serving the retail industry.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new reports address the ever-growing retail technology and services market as consumers are embracing online buying options as never before during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “In the coronavirus epoch, omnichannel transactions are increasingly becoming the norm. More than two-thirds of customers are resorting to omnichannel buying, such as buying online and picking up in-store, and online orders are sky-rocketing,” he said. “Unlocking the potential of physical stores that are integrated with ecommerce platforms is the biggest digital transformation opportunity for every retailer.”

For the software and services report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the retail space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISG Launches Two Studies on Retail Technology Industry ISG Provider Lens reports will focus on retail software, services and retail digital innovatorsSTAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Deutsche Unternehmen setzen bei der digitalen Transformation auf die Public Cloud
10:00 Uhr
German Enterprises Look to Public Cloud to Enable Digital Transformation
02.12.20
Nordic Enterprises Embrace the Public Cloud to Expand Global Reach
01.12.20
U.K. Demand for Public Cloud Services Grows Even as Overall IT Market Has Declined
30.11.20
Enterprises in Brazil Embrace Public Cloud During COVID-19
30.11.20
U.S. Enterprises Flock to Public Cloud During Pandemic
25.11.20
Pandemie zwingt Hersteller, digitale Investitionen und Kostenmaßnahmen in Gleichgewicht zu bringen
23.11.20
Pandemic Challenges Manufacturers to Balance Digital Investments and Cost Measures
20.11.20
ISG to Publish Study on Microsoft Ecosystem Providers
19.11.20
Enterprises Turn to the Public Cloud to Enable Online Services During the Pandemic