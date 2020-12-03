ISG Launches Two Studies on Retail Technology Industry

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens reports, called “Retail Software and Services” and “Retail – Digital Innovators” scheduled to be released in March.

The software and services report will cover software related to supply chain management, warehouse management, merchandise planning and management, digital commerce, ERP, CRM, and order management and fulfillment. It will also cover services related to DevOps integration, transformation services, platform migration, and managed IT services.

The digital innovators report, meanwhile, will highlight niche and innovative technology vendors serving the retail industry.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new reports address the ever-growing retail technology and services market as consumers are embracing online buying options as never before during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “In the coronavirus epoch, omnichannel transactions are increasingly becoming the norm. More than two-thirds of customers are resorting to omnichannel buying, such as buying online and picking up in-store, and online orders are sky-rocketing,” he said. “Unlocking the potential of physical stores that are integrated with ecommerce platforms is the biggest digital transformation opportunity for every retailer.”

For the software and services report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the retail space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are: