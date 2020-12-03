 

ProVen VCT plc Statement re. Offer for Subscription

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 15:06  |  47   |   |   

ProVen VCT plc
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
3 December 2020
Offer for Subscription

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announce that they have today published a Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of an offer for subscription to raise up to £40,000,000 by way of an issue of new ordinary shares ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Companies, each raising up to £20,000,000, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £20,000,000 in aggregate (being up to £10,000,000 for each of the Companies), payable in full in cash on application (the “Offer”).

The Offer opens on 3 December 2020 and will close not later than 5.00 p.m. on 31 March 2021 in respect of the 2020/2021 Offer and not later than 5.00 p.m. on 30 April 2021 in respect of the 2021/2022 Offer, or as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed. The directors of each of the Companies may decide to extend the Offer in respect of their Company at their absolute discretion to a date no later than 19 November 2021.

Applicants (and their spouses) who had an existing shareholding in one of the Companies on 3 December 2020, and whose valid Application forms part of the first £5 million of valid Applications for each Company and is received by 1 p.m. on 1 February 2021, will be entitled to additional New Ordinary Shares with an aggregate subscription price equivalent to 1.5% of the amount subscribed. 

All other Applicants whose valid Application forms part of the first £5 million of valid Applications for each Company and is received by 1 p.m. on 1 February 2021 will be entitled to additional New Ordinary Shares with an aggregate subscription price equivalent to 0.75% of the amount subscribed.

The subscription price of the additional New Ordinary Shares to be received by early applicants will be met by Beringea LLP, the Companies' investment manager ("Beringea").

Pursuant to an agreement dated 3 December 2020 between, inter alia, the Companies and Beringea LLP, Beringea will receive a fee (the "Fee") for acting as promoter of the Offer equal to five and a half (5.5) per cent. of the gross funds raised under the Offer from applications received directly from investors and three (3) per cent. of the gross funds raised under the Offer from applications received through a financial adviser or an execution-only brokers. Out of the Fee Beringea will pay all costs, agreed between the Companies and Beringea, including charges and expenses, of or incidental to the Offer.

Seite 1 von 2
Proven VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProVen VCT plc Statement re. Offer for Subscription ProVen VCT plcProVen Growth and Income VCT plc3 December 2020Offer for Subscription ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announce that they have today published a Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
ProVen VCT plc: Total voting rights
03.11.20
ProVen VCT plc: Transaction in Own Shares