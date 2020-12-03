 

Verizon continues to lead industry in fight against robocalls

Over 75 million customers protected from nearly nine billion unwanted calls - and counting

What you need to know:

  • Verizon has helped customers avoid nearly nine billion robocalls to date; with a year of industry-wide declines in pesky, unwanted calls for the first time in history
  • This week, Verizon Wireless certified with the FCC and confirmed implementation of technology to combat caller ID spoofing, more than two years ahead of industry deadline

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this week, Verizon Wireless confirmed at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that the company was more than two years ahead of an FCC requirement that all service providers implement the call authentication technology STIR/SHAKEN, which helps address Caller ID spoofing, by June 2021. Verizon has been driving adoption of STIR/SHAKEN, an industry-wide effort that helps verify that a call is in fact from the number displayed on the Caller ID and not spoofed.

As an industry leader that’s taken action early and often, including urging Congress and the FCC to require all service providers to implement this technology, Verizon completed its wireless network upgrade to STIR/SHAKEN in March of 2019. As noted in the certification filing, not only is the company more than two years ahead of the FCC deadline, but it has also begun to exchange substantial volumes of STIR/SHAKEN-enabled calls with other early adopters.

Nearly nine billion calls and counting

To date, Verizon has protected over 75 million customers from nearly nine billion unwanted calls - and counting.

As a result of continued efforts on behalf of customers within the network and application levels, Verizon has seen a year of declines in the volume and frequency of robocalls industry-wide for the first time in history, according to Verizon’s robocall analytics partner Transaction Network Services.

Call Filter app featured in new campaign launching today

Verizon customers on most eligible devices can block or avoid many of these robocalls at no cost thanks to the free Call Filter app, which is featured in our new ad campaign launching today online, in stores and on the My Verizon app. This launch, under our “We’re working hard to serve you better” campaign, is part of our ongoing efforts to demonstrate the lengths we go to in order to solve everyday issues and improve the overall customer experience.

While Call Filter auto blocks high risk (Potential Fraud) calls, customers may choose to block all spam categories, or keep them from going to voice mail in order to silence spam callers completely, with just a few taps on the Call Filter app or by going to My Verizon. STIR/SHAKEN is already incorporated into Call Filter analytics and helps us make better decisions about what calls should be avoided.

In addition to the free spam protection features of Verizon’s Call Filter app, which is preloaded on most Verizon Android devices and available on the Apple App store, postpaid customers can upgrade to Call Filter Plus for $2.99 per month. That version of the app offers additional features, including:

  • Caller Name ID
  • Spam Look Up
  • Personal Block List
  • Spam Risk Meter

Verizon customers can learn more about additional tools to help block or avoid robocalls by visiting here.

About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Kate Jay
kate.jay@verizon.com 


