MTBC Recognized as Public Company of the Year by TechUnited

“We are honored to be selected by TechUnited as Public Company of the Year based on our stock price appreciation, sustained growth, and operational strength as a Nasdaq-listed company,” said Mahmud Haq, MTBC’s Founder and Executive Chairman.

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced it has been named 2020 Public Company of the Year by TechUnited:NJ (formerly NJ Tech Council.), sponsored by BDO. The award will be officially presented to MTBC at TechUnited’s 24 th Annual Awards Celebrations on December 9, 2020.

“MTBC has been in business for two decades, and since our IPO in 2014, we’ve closed 16 acquisitions,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer, MTBC. “Our consistent organic growth, paired with our acquisitions, has empowered the expansion of our global workforce to over 3,000 employees who support more than 40,000 U.S. healthcare providers.”

MTBC is a New Jersey-based company that has built upon its entrepreneurial roots to become a global, healthcare IT leader. MTBC proudly offers a comprehensive, cloud-based suite of software and services that enables medical groups and health systems to reduce operational costs, enhance the patient experience, optimize care delivery, and maximize revenue.

“New Jersey is an ideal location for a technology business like MTBC and TechUnited has been integral in building a vibrant future for New Jersey’s economy and the innovative companies that call New Jersey home,” said A. Hadi Chaudhry, President, MTBC. “We are proud to continue building our legacy in a state where entrepreneurship and technological leadership is nurtured and encouraged.”

“MTBC’s revenue for the first nine months of 2020 has grown 88% over the same period in 2019, culminating in an estimated 49% compound annual growth rate since 2017, and a 76% compound annual growth rate in adjusted EBITDA over the same period,” said Bill Korn, MTBC’s Chief Financial Officer. “2020 marks an historic year of growth and we are well positioned as we approach 2021 and beyond.”

TechUnited will be honoring New Jersey’s top companies, and their leaders, for their accomplishments in collaboration, partnership and innovation. Customers, employees, business partners, and investors are welcome to virtually attend TechUnited’s 24th Annual Awards Celebration on December 9th from 5pm-7pm EST.