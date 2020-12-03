ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announce that they have today published a Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of an offer for subscription to raise up to £40,000,000 by way of an issue of new ordinary shares ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Companies, each raising up to £20,000,000, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £20,000,000 in aggregate (being up to £10,000,000 for each of the Companies), payable in full in cash on application (the “Offer”).

The Offer opens on 3 December 2020 and will close not later than 5.00 p.m. on 31 March 2021 in respect of the 2020/2021 Offer and not later than 5.00 p.m. on 30 April 2021 in respect of the 2021/2022 Offer, or as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed. The directors of each of the Companies may decide to extend the Offer in respect of their Company at their absolute discretion to a date no later than 19 November 2021.

Applicants (and their spouses) who had an existing shareholding in one of the Companies on 3 December 2020, and whose valid Application forms part of the first £5 million of valid Applications for each Company and is received by 1 p.m. on 1 February 2021, will be entitled to additional New Ordinary Shares with an aggregate subscription price equivalent to 1.5% of the amount subscribed.

All other Applicants whose valid Application forms part of the first £5 million of valid Applications for each Company and is received by 1 p.m. on 1 February 2021 will be entitled to additional New Ordinary Shares with an aggregate subscription price equivalent to 0.75% of the amount subscribed.

The subscription price of the additional New Ordinary Shares to be received by early applicants will be met by Beringea LLP, the Companies' investment manager ("Beringea").

Pursuant to an agreement dated 3 December 2020 between, inter alia, the Companies and Beringea LLP, Beringea will receive a fee (the "Fee") for acting as promoter of the Offer equal to five and a half (5.5) per cent. of the gross funds raised under the Offer from applications received directly from investors and three (3) per cent. of the gross funds raised under the Offer from applications received through a financial adviser or an execution-only brokers. Out of the Fee Beringea will pay all costs, agreed between the Companies and Beringea, including charges and expenses, of or incidental to the Offer.