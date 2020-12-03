 

Remarkable long-term cycling performance for the coated spherical graphite of Mason Graphite

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 15:12  |  89   |   |   

Li-ion batteries made with graphite from Lac Guéret demonstrate an excellent capacity retention after 470 cycles

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is proud to announce excellent cycling test results of complete, prototype-type lithium-ion batteries, containing the Company’s coated spherical graphite produced at pilot scale. The coated spherical graphite, a value-added product, will serve the lithium-ion battery market, notably for electric vehicles.

Thus, the batteries made with graphite from the Lac Guéret deposit, in the anode, have maintained 86% of their original capacity after 470 cycles of charge and discharge (see graph below). This a remarkable performance, considering that for such prototype batteries, the target in the electric vehicle application is a minimum of 80% of retention after typically 500 cycles. These same batteries continue cycling at NRC to validate that this objective will be reached and to evaluate their life expectancy.

Graph: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2ce3ba2-5bc0-4261 ...

From a technological perspective for the cycling tests, the batteries were charged and discharged at a rate of C/3 (3 hours to charge, 3 hours to discharge), which corresponds to the conditions typically used for electric vehicles. The cathode used for the test was a commercial material of NMC532 type.

Gilles Gingras, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company commented: “After many years of work and based on our industrial approach, the experience and expertise of our team allowed us to reach excellent results with our coated spherical graphite project. That these results have been obtained with samples produced at the pilot scale, and not laboratory scale, clearly demonstrates how advanced our project is.”

Important Partnerships

The prototype full pouch cell type batteries were assembled on the new prototyping line of NRC in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada (see attached picture), long-term partner of the Company for the development of its spherical graphite grades, and tested in NRC’s laboratories. The spherical graphite from the Company was successfully processed during all the battery assembly steps. Furthermore, the cells made with Mason Graphite’s material have demonstrated, before the cycling tests, a capacity (in mAh) comparable to the capacity obtained with commercially available material tested in parallel under the same conditions.

Seite 1 von 4
Mason Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Remarkable long-term cycling performance for the coated spherical graphite of Mason Graphite Li-ion batteries made with graphite from Lac Guéret demonstrate an excellent capacity retention after 470 cyclesMONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mason Graphite inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is proud …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Mason Graphite Comments on Trading Activity at Request of IIROC