Remarkable long-term cycling performance for the coated spherical graphite of Mason Graphite

T hus, t he batteries made with graphite from the Lac Guéret deposit , in the anode , have maintained 86 % of their original capacity after 47 0 cycles of charge and discharge ( see graph below ). This a remarkable performance, considering that for such prototype batteries, the target in the electric vehicle application is a minimum of 80% of retention after typically 500 cycles. These same batteries continue cycling at NRC to validate that this objective will be reached and to evaluate their life expectancy.

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite i nc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is proud to announce excellent cycling test results of complete, prototype-type lithium-ion batteries, containing the Company’s coated spherical graphite produced at pilot scale. The coated spherical graphite, a value-added product, will serve the lithium-ion battery market, notably for electric vehicles.

From a technological perspective for the cycling tests, the batteries were charged and discharged at a rate of C/3 (3 hours to charge, 3 hours to discharge), which corresponds to the conditions typically used for electric vehicles. The cathode used for the test was a commercial material of NMC532 type.

Gilles Gingras, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company commented: “After many years of work and based on our industrial approach, the experience and expertise of our team allowed us to reach excellent results with our coated spherical graphite project. That these results have been obtained with samples produced at the pilot scale, and not laboratory scale, clearly demonstrates how advanced our project is.”

Important Partnerships

The prototype full pouch cell type batteries were assembled on the new prototyping line of NRC in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada (see attached picture), long-term partner of the Company for the development of its spherical graphite grades, and tested in NRC’s laboratories. The spherical graphite from the Company was successfully processed during all the battery assembly steps. Furthermore, the cells made with Mason Graphite’s material have demonstrated, before the cycling tests, a capacity (in mAh) comparable to the capacity obtained with commercially available material tested in parallel under the same conditions.