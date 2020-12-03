 

Park Towne Place Goes Virtual with Award-Winning Art Programming

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Covid-19 restrictions paused large group gatherings in Philadelphia, it didn't stop the award-winning art program at Park Towne Place Museum District Residences.

In partnership with arts nonprofit InLiquid, Park Towne Place has reinvented its art programming with virtual experiences, ensuring safety during the pandemic and bringing its expansive collection to an even larger audience. The community is showcasing its latest rotational exhibit, Poised and Forceful, through a virtual video tour that highlights the unique exhibit and includes intimate studio visits with the exhibiting artists.  

“When we redeveloped historic Park Towne 5 years ago, we wanted to create an engaging and unique atmosphere for residents and the public alike,” said Patti Shwayder, Aimco Senior Vice President. “Since then, thousands of visitors have viewed our collection and rotating exhibits, and attended artists talks and classes. The challenges of 2020 have fostered innovation as we bring these events to even more people virtually.”

“Situated on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Park Towne and Aimco have made an important contribution to the vibrant arts and culture scene in Philadelphia,” said Matt Rader, President of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Board President of the Parkway Council Foundation. “We appluad their continued commitment to showcasing local artists and enriching our community with free – and now virtual – arts programming.”

Poised and Forceful highlights the work of six female artists, all of whom’s work push the boundaries of scale and abstract styles. Through their different aesthetics, processes, and materials, the uniting thread in Poised and Forceful is a decidedly feminine take on large scale abstraction. Exhibiting artists include Leah Macdonald, Dianne Koppisch Hricko, Jacqueline Unanue, Maureen Drdak, Sandi Neiman Lovitz, and Yeh Rim Lee.

Take a tour of Park Towne's extensive art collection and new exhibit by visiting Park Towne’s website.  

###

About Aimco 
 Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com. To learn more about Park Towne Place Museum District Residences, visit https://www.parktowneapthomes.com/.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Jamie Alvarez
Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) 
3036914494
jamie.alvarez@aimco.com

Apartment Investment & Management Registered (A) (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Park Towne Place Goes Virtual with Award-Winning Art Programming Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - When Covid-19 restrictions paused large group gatherings in Philadelphia, it didn't stop the award-winning art program at Park Towne Place Museum District Residences. In partnership with arts …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Aimco and AIMCO Properties Announce Record Date and Distribution Date for Separation
25.11.20
Apartment Investment and Management Company Sets Ratio for Reverse Stock Split