 

CANAQUEST ANNOUNCES MENTABINOL A SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY, AS PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF NEUROSCIENCE

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade), today announced that The Journal of Neuroscience has published the findings of Western University’s research leading to the discovery of the Mentabinol, a patented THC based formulation & L-theanine, a compound derived from Green Tea leaves.

The Journal of Neuroscience, a world leading research publication, is a weekly peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Society for Neuroscience. It covers empirical research on all aspects of neuroscience.

This research showed that when the THC based formulation was combined with the compound L-theanine it protected rats against the negative side-effects that can result from straight THC.

“What we found was that by administering L-theanine along with the THC based formulation, we were able to block several side effects of THC exposure, including changes to schizophrenia-related neurochemical pathways, and abnormalities in behaviors – including cognitive and emotional disturbances,” said Dr. Steven Laviolette, a professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

“We started looking at L-theanine because there was strong evidence that it has neuroprotective properties, and previous studies haven’t shown any toxicity effects in humans or animals,” said Marta De Felice, PhD, a postdoctoral associate in Laviolette’s lab and first author on the study.

“It was exciting to see the extent of those changes and we think this is really quite promising. The goal here is to produce a safer formulation for THC that is going to give the benefits without the negative psychiatric side effects. This will be especially beneficial for those who are taking THC for things like long-term pain, chemotherapy side-effects or reducing anxiety or depression.” said Laviolette.

Western researchers believe this substance may mitigate this type of harm to chronic cannabis users. The team also concluded that their research provides evidence for combining the THC based formulations with L-theanine to make them safer for both recreational and medicinal use.

Laviolette emphasizes that the University research took place in pre-clinical animal models and he looks forward to moving onto future human clinical trials to study and determine efficacy on humans.

