 

Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

 In 2021 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) financial results will be released according to the following calendar:

  • 4th February 2021– interim information for the twelve months of 2020;
  • 16th March 2021 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2020;
  • 26th March 2021  – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
  • 20th April 2021 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
  • 5th May 2021 – interim information for the three months of 2021;
  • 6th August 2021 – interim information and half year report for the six months of 2021;
  • 5th November 2021 – interim information for the nine months of 2021.

The person authorized by LITGRID AB (the issuer) to provide additional information on the  event:

Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project manager 
tel. +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu 




Litgrid Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2021  In 2021 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) financial results will be released according to the following calendar: 4th February 2021– interim information for the twelve months of 2020;16th March …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
LITGRID results for the nine months of 2020