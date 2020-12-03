Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2021
In 2021 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) financial results will be released according to the following calendar:
- 4th February 2021– interim information for the twelve months of 2020;
- 16th March 2021 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2020;
- 26th March 2021 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
- 20th April 2021 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
- 5th May 2021 – interim information for the three months of 2021;
- 6th August 2021 – interim information and half year report for the six months of 2021;
- 5th November 2021 – interim information for the nine months of 2021.
The person authorized by LITGRID AB (the issuer) to provide additional information on the event:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project manager
tel. +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu
