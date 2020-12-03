Gold Plus Mining Enters Into LOI to Acquire the “Vault” Epithermal Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G OLD PLUS MINING INC. (“Gold Plus” or the “Company”) (CSE :GPMI) (OTC: GPMNF) (FSE: 1I3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent for an option to acquire 100% of the “Vault” epithermal gold project, consisting of 13 contiguous and 5 fractional mineral claims (1,975 ha), located in southcentral British Columbia.

The Qualified Person (identified below) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. This estimate is a non-verified resource prepared prior to the Company's interest in the property, and has not demonstrated economic viability and are not to CIM definitions and guidelines.

To date, approximately 43,479 meters of drilling has been completed over 190 holes on the project. The project was owned and explored by Vale Canada Ltd. (formerly Inco Ltd.), under a joint venture with Seven Mile High Resources from 1986 to 1990. The Vault project returned drill intercepts of up to 15.11 g/t Au over 2.51m and 20.10 g/t Au over 2.57m. No silver assays were reported and intercepts are downhole intervals.

The historic non-NI 43-101 compliant resource from 2001 reports, 1.55 million tonnes of 2.49 g/t Au in the Central Zone and 152,000 tonnes of 14 g/t Au in the North Vein for a total of resource of 192, 489 ounces of gold (Table 1).





Vault Property Non-Compliant Resources Zone Tonnes g/t Au Au grams Au ounces Main 1,550,000 2.49 3,859,000 124,072 North Vein 152,000 14 2,128,000 68,418 Total 1,702,000 3.52 5,987,000 192,489 Conversion of Au grams to Au ounces is 31.103 grams Au to 1 troy oz. Au Table 1. Vault Property non-compliant resources by zone.