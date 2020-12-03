Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
INVL Baltic Real Estate has received notifications of Invalda INVL about transactions in the Issuer's securities.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
