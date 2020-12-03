 

Gubagoo Releases Revolutionary Automotive Digital Retailing Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 15:21  |  59   |   |   

Powering Asbury Automotive's new eCommerce offering 'Clicklane', Virtual Retailing 2.0 is now available to dealers nationwide.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo – the leading provider of digital retailing, conversational commerce, chat, and messaging solutions for Automotive Dealerships – announced a powerful new release of its industry-leading Virtual Retailing platform.

Gubagoo Inc. - Logo

With online car sales soaring across the nation, there has never been a more compelling time for automotive dealers to embrace digital retailing. The industry is quickly moving from early adopters to the tipping point of wide adoption, with the pandemic having accelerated dealerships' demand for online eCommerce tools.

Built on a conversational commerce platform, Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing has been a market leader since its introduction in 2019. The platform allows customers to purchase a vehicle online, and arrange delivery to their door.

The new release provides real-time, data-driven trade-in values, VIN-specific F&I products personalized to the driver, and is the only retail platform offering an automotive loan marketplace with more than 30 lenders including online contracting and signature.

"The entire process of purchasing a vehicle can be completed in the same amount of time as it takes to purchase groceries, online," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "With an integrated, seamless transition between online and in-store, any dealer, anywhere in the country, can now offer the ultimate frictionless car-buying experience for their customers."

Asbury Automotive Group, one of the nation's largest dealership groups, has launched Clicklane, their full eCommerce solution, powered by Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing 2.0 platform. Close collaboration between Asbury and Gubagoo was key to the innovation leaps made in this new release.

"Gubagoo's new release of Virtual Retailing was the only solution that could meet our demanding standards for the end-to-end eCommerce experience we envisioned for Clicklane," said David Hult, CEO of Asbury. "Their execution and support have been flawless, and their product is positively a game-changer."

Asbury Automotive's press event can be viewed online: https://www.asburyauto.com/clicklane/watch

From the beginning, Gubagoo's approach to automotive eCommerce has been to ensure that consumers enjoy a fast, fun, and easy purchasing experience.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gubagoo Releases Revolutionary Automotive Digital Retailing Platform Powering Asbury Automotive's new eCommerce offering 'Clicklane', Virtual Retailing 2.0 is now available to dealers nationwide. BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Gubagoo – the leading provider of digital retailing, conversational …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
CytoSorbents Launches International Campaign to Raise $100,000 for the Global Humanitarian ...
Facial Recognition Market worth $8.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Web Summit: Breaking Bad stars, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston introduce their new mezcal to a global audience
Consolidation of Clinics, MDs and Hospitals into Integrated Systems is Accelerating
Web Summit: Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer reveals the amount of hate speech that Facebook's AI systems have ...
Body Temperature Scanner Device Market to Exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 8.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Invitation to telephone conference in response to Dagens Industri's article published on December 1
6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments