 

Tyler Technologies’ Plano, Texas, Office Named a Top Workplace for Eighth Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 15:17  |  33   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to The Dallas Morning News’ “Top 100 Places to Work” list in the large company category for 2020. Tyler was ranked 24th on the list, marking the company’s eighth time to be recognized.

“The quality of innovative and impressive companies in Dallas-Fort Worth only increases each year, so we are honored to be recognized by The Dallas Morning News as a top workplace in the area,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “Especially during such a challenging year, we’re proud to have risen to the occasion to maintain a strong company culture while continuing to stay committed to providing crucial technology to the public sector.”

The Dallas Morning News bases its Top 100 Places to Work on an independent, confidential survey of employees. The survey, conducted by Energage LLC, asks employees questions related to company alignment, effectiveness, leadership, management, and work/life balance. This year, 246 Dallas-Fort Worth metro area-based companies were surveyed.

More than 800 employees work in Tyler’s Plano office, which is both the company’s headquarters and home to its Courts & Justice Division. Tyler has nearly 5,500 employees and approximately 30 offices across the U.S. and Canada.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies’ Plano, Texas, Office Named a Top Workplace for Eighth Time Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to The Dallas Morning News’ “Top 100 Places to Work” list in the large company category for 2020. Tyler was ranked 24th on the list, marking the company’s eighth time to be recognized. “The quality …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Tyler Technologies Helps Clermont County, Ohio, Improve Resident Accessibility and Transparency
25.11.20
Tyler Technologies to Participate in December Virtual Investor Conferences
24.11.20
Tyler Technologies Achieves Amazon Web Services Healthcare Competency Status
19.11.20
Tyler Technologies Named a Top Workplace in Troy, Michigan
17.11.20
State of New Jersey Demonstrates Financial Transparency with Tyler Technologies’ Data Platform
12.11.20
Tyler Technologies Signs Statewide Agreement with Nevada for Tyler Supervision
11.11.20
Tyler Technologies Named a Best Place to Work in Albany, New York
10.11.20
Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Solution Supports Alaska Data Transparency Program
04.11.20
Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.20
1
Tyler Technologies