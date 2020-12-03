Tyler Technologies’ Plano, Texas, Office Named a Top Workplace for Eighth Time

“The quality of innovative and impressive companies in Dallas-Fort Worth only increases each year, so we are honored to be recognized by The Dallas Morning News as a top workplace in the area,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “Especially during such a challenging year, we’re proud to have risen to the occasion to maintain a strong company culture while continuing to stay committed to providing crucial technology to the public sector.”

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to The Dallas Morning News’ “ Top 100 Places to Work ” list in the large company category for 2020. Tyler was ranked 24 th on the list, marking the company’s eighth time to be recognized.

The Dallas Morning News bases its Top 100 Places to Work on an independent, confidential survey of employees. The survey, conducted by Energage LLC, asks employees questions related to company alignment, effectiveness, leadership, management, and work/life balance. This year, 246 Dallas-Fort Worth metro area-based companies were surveyed.

More than 800 employees work in Tyler’s Plano office, which is both the company’s headquarters and home to its Courts & Justice Division. Tyler has nearly 5,500 employees and approximately 30 offices across the U.S. and Canada.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005056/en/