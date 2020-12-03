Cinedigm Announces Eight Additional Linear Streaming Channels Are Now Available on Rad’s Fast-Growing Global Streaming Platform

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced the Company’s Linear Streaming Channels Bambu, Bloody Disgusting, Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Docurama, So… Real, and WhistleTV have launched on Rad (formerly known as Littlstar), one of the fastest-growing and most popular streaming services. Rad is the leading provider of premium streaming film & television content to the gaming ecosystem, where it reaches over 110 million Sony PlayStation consoles, and also reaches hundreds of millions of additional streaming devices including Android TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, and many more.

Already in business with some of the top content suppliers in the world, Rad currently works with Discovery, Viacom, Showtime, and Universal and is financially backed by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company, Sony Innovation Fund, A&E, WWE, Warner Music Group, Disney, and others.