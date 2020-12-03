Cinedigm Announces Eight Additional Linear Streaming Channels Are Now Available on Rad’s Fast-Growing Global Streaming Platform
Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced the Company’s Linear Streaming Channels Bambu, Bloody Disgusting, Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Docurama, So… Real, and WhistleTV have launched on Rad (formerly known as Littlstar), one of the fastest-growing and most popular streaming services. Rad is the leading provider of premium streaming film & television content to the gaming ecosystem, where it reaches over 110 million Sony PlayStation consoles, and also reaches hundreds of millions of additional streaming devices including Android TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, and many more.
Already in business with some of the top content suppliers in the world, Rad currently works with Discovery, Viacom, Showtime, and Universal and is financially backed by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company, Sony Innovation Fund, A&E, WWE, Warner Music Group, Disney, and others.
Rad launched the following from Cinedigm’s growing portfolio of premium linear streaming channels, including:
- Bambu - The 1st network for top Chinese entertainment. Way more than Kung-Fu flicks! Check out top Chinese serial dramas, rom-coms, action, sci-fi and game shows.
- Bloody Disgusting - the first and only free source for premium horror content, targeting genre enthusiasts and casual viewers alike
- Comedy Dynamics - The largest collection of stand-up comedy! It’s a no drink minimum show 24/7, with the top names of comedy in new & classic performances.
- CONtv - Waste the best years of your life on hours of pop culture essentials: enigmatic sci-fi, fantasy, horror, cringe-worth grindhouse and retro film & TV series.
- CONtv Anime - Meeting the needs of anime fans with a wide range of iconic anime series & movies… cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures!
- Docurama - The first network dedicated solely to documentary and factual entertainment. Enjoy full-length feature films & TV series spanning arts, politics, science, music & history.
- So… Real – Featuring the best in British non-fiction and reality series
- Whistle TV - Whistle Sports unites top athletes, influencers and celebrities in a frenzied assembly of short, scripted and episodic content.
"Cinedigm has continued to prove that they are building the best content library and programming for the next generation of viewers, and it’s incredibly exciting to see this platform partnership come to fruition," said Tony Mugavero, Co-founder and CEO of Rad. "Rad’s launch on PlayStation 5 and Android TVs this holiday season, along with Watch Parties, create a first of its kind marriage of content and technology for new audiences.”
