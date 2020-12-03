 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded a $2.0 Million Contract for an Asia-Pacific Next Generation Emergency Communication System

December 3, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation and communication technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2021, Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a Next Generation emergency communications contract from an Asia-Pacific country. The contract includes multiple support years and is fully funded.

Comtech Solacom will provide a full turnkey solution, including all hardware and software, installation, and training for a geo-diverse Guardian call management system for multiple call center locations across the country. The Guardian solution will be deployed in a redundant, geo-diverse configuration ensuring the highest possible service availability with an intuitive user interface allowing call takers to quickly assess, prioritize and handle landline, wireless and VoIP emergency calls. Call takers can quickly create conferences, transfer calls, determine the location of callers and replay recently recorded conversations.

“We’re very proud to see another country choosing our next generation emergency communication solutions and are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this new customer,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Solacom emergency call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

