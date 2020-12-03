 

Karuna Therapeutics Appoints David Wheadon, M.D., to Its Board of Directors

03.12.2020   

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of David Wheadon, M.D., to its Board of Directors. In addition, the Company announced that Ed Harrigan, M.D., will step down from the Board of Directors effective December 3, 2020. Dr. Harrigan will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s scientific advisory board.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our Board of Directors,” said Steve Paul, M.D., chief executive officer, president and chairman of Karuna Therapeutics. “David is a distinguished pharmaceutical leader with an extensive background in regulatory affairs, global health policy and clinical strategy. His successful track record in drug development, including several important neuropsychiatric medicines, provides an invaluable perspective as Karuna advances to late-stage clinical development and continues to grow a pipeline of novel neuropsychiatric therapies.”

“I am proud to join the board of Karuna and work alongside a passionate team that is uniquely steeped in neuroscience, with first-hand experience developing medicines for those living with disabling psychiatric disorders,” stated Dr. Wheadon. “Karuna is entering an exciting phase in neuropsychiatric drug development, and I look forward to contributing to the Company’s efforts in delivering meaningful treatment advancements for those affected by psychiatric and neurological conditions.”

Dr. Wheadon is a trained physician and psychiatrist with more than 30 years of industry experience in clinical development, public policy and regulatory affairs. Most recently Dr. Wheadon served as Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs, Patient Safety and Quality Assurance at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals. Prior to AstraZeneca, he held senior regulatory and clinical development leadership positions at Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). Dr. Wheadon is a board member of Assertio Holdings, Inc. He holds an A.B. in biology from Harvard College and an M.D. from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed his fellowship training in psychiatry at Tufts New England Medical Center.

