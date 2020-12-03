Karuna Therapeutics Appoints David Wheadon, M.D., to Its Board of Directors

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of David Wheadon, M.D., to its Board of Directors. In addition, the Company announced that Ed Harrigan, M.D., will step down from the Board of Directors effective December 3, 2020. Dr. Harrigan will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s scientific advisory board.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our Board of Directors,” said Steve Paul, M.D., chief executive officer, president and chairman of Karuna Therapeutics. “David is a distinguished pharmaceutical leader with an extensive background in regulatory affairs, global health policy and clinical strategy. His successful track record in drug development, including several important neuropsychiatric medicines, provides an invaluable perspective as Karuna advances to late-stage clinical development and continues to grow a pipeline of novel neuropsychiatric therapies.”