 

DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: Significant growth of monthly recurring sales

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Vectron Systems AG: Significant growth of monthly recurring sales

03.12.2020 / 15:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vectron Systems AG: Significant growth of monthly recurring sales

- Projected annualized recurring revenues of approximately EUR 5.50 million

- Significant increase expected for the future

- Already over 10,000 entry-level digital packages sold

- Extension of Duratec digital services also to the main brand "Vectron"

Münster, December 03, 2020: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent, digitalized POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery sectors, is making very good progress with its new software offers.

In recent years, Vectron has pursued the goal of reducing the dependency on one-off sales of POS systems, which in part fluctuate strongly, with various product innovations and sales approaches and to supplement or replace them with monthly recurring revenues. To this end, the Company has established new products and services in various areas in recent years, for the use of which monthly fixed prices or transaction fees are paid. Meanwhile, this strategy is beginning to bear clear fruit, even in the difficult COVID 19 environment:

Already in 2011 Vectron was one of the first providers to combine cloud-based marketing services with POS systems with the bonVito system. This system is mainly intended for major customers and is currently used in approx. 6,000 branches. More than 5 million active customer cards document a brisk use by consumers. As previously reported, the wholly-owned subsidiary bonVito GmbH has been significantly profitable since last year.

Additionally, in the core area of POS systems Vectron expands the range of corresponding products. For example, the iOS-app "Posmatic" is billed according to time of use. Many users of Vectron POS systems also use additional iOS and Android apps, e.g. a waiter solution for taking orders directly at the table.

