 

Blink Charging To Deploy EV Charging Stations Across Northeast Burger King Locations

03.12.2020   

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced an agreement with JSC Management Group, a large Burger King franchisee, to deploy numerous EV charging stations at key Burger King locations across the Northeast. Blink will maintain ownership of the charging stations deployed at JSC Burger King locations, and additional JSC locations will be added to the Blink network in late 2020/early 2021.

“These new charging stations are a key example of how Blink creates unique solutions for every partner and at every location,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “Blink works with partners to identify not just the types of charging equipment needed, but also the best business model for the partnership – by determining whether operation and ownership should be by Blink, by the partner, or in collaboration.” Through this agreement, JSC will host the Level 2 IQ 200 fast charging stations while Blink will retain ownership and operate the stations.

“Our charging equipment and services are ideally suited for deployment in retail, commercial, or workplace settings, and are particularly effective for restaurants, as franchise owners are able to provide their customers fast, level 2 experience with little to no out-of-pocket cost via the Blink-owned business model. With our equipment and owernship flexibility model and Burger King’s expansive presence across the U.S., we believe our installations at JSC’s Northeast properties will be the first of many more to come,” continued Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

Twenty-six dual-port Level 2 IQ 200 charging stations will be deployed at 10 key Burger King locations across the Northeast. This includes five locations that are currently operational at JSC Rhode Island and New York Burger King’s locations, and continues Blink’s significant expansion in the region. Additional locations will be announced later. JSC owns and operates more than 60 Burger King locations across Connecticut, Massachussetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

“We’re excited to see the continued adoption of EV charging infrastructure across the restaurant industry, and we look forward to working with JSC to bring additional EV charging stations to Burger King locations across the Northeast. They are a partner who truly understands that their customer base will continue to grow in conjuction with the burgeoning market for EVs,” continued Farkas.

