Regarding the publication of Amber Grid interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2021

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867, address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania. In 2021 Amber Grid’s financial results will be released according to the following:

04.02.2021 – interim information for the twelve months of 2020;

16.03.2021 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2020;

26.03.2021 - notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

20.04.2021 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

05.05.2021 – interim information for the three months of 2021;

06.08.2021 – interim information for the six months of 2021;

05.11.2021 – interim information for the nine months of 2021.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

