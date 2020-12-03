Regarding the publication of Amber Grid interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 03.12.2020, 15:34 | 27 | 0 |
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867, address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania. In 2021 Amber Grid’s financial results will be released according to the following:
- 04.02.2021 – interim information for the twelve months of 2020;
- 16.03.2021 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2020;
- 26.03.2021 - notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
- 20.04.2021 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
- 05.05.2021 – interim information for the three months of 2021;
- 06.08.2021 – interim information for the six months of 2021;
- 05.11.2021 – interim information for the nine months of 2021.
More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
Amber Grid Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0