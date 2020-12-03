 

DGAP-News TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG starts capital increase - subscription period begins on 8 December - major shareholder guarantees the capital increase in full

TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG starts capital increase - subscription period begins on 8 December - major shareholder guarantees the capital increase in full

03.12.2020 / 15:55
TubeSolar AG starts capital increase - subscription period begins on 8 December - major shareholder guarantees the capital increase in full

Augsburg, December 3, 2020 - Today's approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) clears the way for the capital increase of TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange), which was already resolved on November 26, 2020.

As part of the capital increase, the share capital of TubeSolar AG will be increased by a nominal amount of up to EUR 1,000,000 to up to EUR 11,000,000. The shareholders will be offered the up to 1,000,000 new shares for subscription at a ratio of 10 (existing shares) to 1 (new share) at a subscription price of EUR 6.00 per new share. The two-week subscription period begins on Tuesday, 8 December and runs until 22 December 2020 inclusive. Immediately thereafter, the unsubscribed shares will be offered to institutional and qualified investors by way of a private placement.

The major shareholder of TubeSolar AG guarantees the capital increase in full and will take over all new shares not subscribed by shareholders in the subscription offer and not placed with other investors in the private placement following the subscription offer. The proceeds of the capital increase will be used in particular to finance the development of the highly automated production and the further growth of TubeSolar AG, including a possible acquisition of an equity interest.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG is supporting the corporate action.

The approved securities prospectus is now available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website www.tubesolar.de.

About TubeSolar AG
As a spin-off, TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg and acquired the patents of LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patented technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are assembled into modules and whose properties open up additional applications in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology is to be used primarily in the agricultural sector and will span agricultural production areas. Over the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

