 

Duke Energy Implements Trellis Platform to Improve Natural Gas Forecasting and Purchasing for Large Industrial Customers

Trellis Energy and North Carolina-based Duke Energy announced today that Duke Energy has merged its upstream and downstream supply and transaction applications into a single system, a first for a natural gas local distribution company in the United States.

The Trellis Energy Transaction Management System (ETMS) merges into one platform Duke Energy’s contract management, demand forecasting, supply logistics, invoice reconciliation, distribution choice and large volume commercial and industrial billing across jurisdictions in five states: Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky jurisdictions and Piedmont Natural Gas service territories in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Gas Transaction Information System (GTIS) provides hourly usage meters for the company’s large-volume natural gas customers, allowing them to more accurately manage their energy needs.

“As an industry leader, Duke Energy believes it’s important to continually improve the customer experience, and this platform is designed to grow with the ever-changing needs of our customers,” said Sarah Stabley, Managing Director of Gas Supply Optimization & Pipeline Services at Duke Energy. “By helping our industrial customers better manage their natural gas consumption based on their actual hour-by-hour usage, they can save money by more accurately forecasting their future demand.”

The technology is responsive between devices and web browsers for an easier customer interface, and natural gas marketers now can navigate easily between all five of Duke Energy’s natural gas jurisdictions on a single platform.

“We are excited about our partnership and the possibilities of further innovation within our platform while working with such an outstanding market leader as Duke Energy,” said Rakesh Agrawal, CEO, Trellis Energy.

About Trellis Energy

Trellis Energy provides the only cloud solution digitizing natural gas energy business transactions from wellhead to burner tip with faster deployment, configurability, and cost-effectiveness to keep up with the rapidly changing industry. From operating a production well and gathering facility to a processing plant, a complex matrix of transportation pipelines or a distribution network connecting to end users, Trellis ETMS can support all commercial and operational transactions in a single platform. Customers have transformed their natural gas supply chain by optimizing business transactions and providing actionable operational intelligence to make informed decisions. To learn more, visit www.trellisenergy.com.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers’ experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit’s regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune’s 2020 “World’s Most Admired Companies” list, and Forbes’ 2019 “America’s Best Employers” list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy’s illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

