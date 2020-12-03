 

Survey Finds More Consumers Shifting to Streaming Platforms; Migration Expected to Continue in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 15:52  |  54   |   |   

TransUnion survey highlights consumer media consumption and generational differences

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, seven in 10 U.S. consumers (71%) say they have increased their use of paid streaming services. The findings come from a new TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) survey administered in November – a follow up to a May survey which found 56% of consumers had increased their usage since the pandemic began in March.

Subscription-based streaming providers, including platforms such as Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV, have continued to see growing adoption among consumers over the past several months. The TransUnion survey supports this trend, finding that on average, consumers are spending 3-4 hours a day consuming streamed media, with 55% opting for this form of entertainment in place of a cable TV subscription.

“COVID-19 has upended the entertainment landscape and with it, has accelerated the shift to streamed media,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president and head of the marketing solutions and media verticals at TransUnion. “To gain market share, platforms are vying for captive audiences, focusing on how their content can stand out in a growing sea of choices. We can expect factors like content quality, price, and user experience to all carry weight in decisions from consumers about streaming new content through various service providers.”

With traditional broadcast programming feeling the pinch in the wake of the pandemic, consumers are finding the diversity of content available on streaming platforms even more appealing. Across generations, content was the top reason consumers gravitated toward streaming services, greater than both affordability and convenience.

The younger generations (Gen Z and Millennials) were most likely to also use streaming services due to affordability concerns with traditional cable or satellite packages – a sign that the cord-cutting trend may continue in the new year. Overall, 68% of respondents will consider adding more streaming services in 2021 if the service is more cost effective than cable or satellite television, or if the platform has content the consumer is interested in.

Top Reason(s) for Using More Streaming Services in 2021 by Generation

Reason(s) Gen Z
(1995 and After) 		Millennial
(1980 – 1994) 		Gen X
(1965 – 1979) 		Baby Boomer
Seite 1 von 3
TransUnion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Survey Finds More Consumers Shifting to Streaming Platforms; Migration Expected to Continue in 2021 TransUnion survey highlights consumer media consumption and generational differencesCHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, seven in 10 U.S. consumers (71%) say they have increased their use of paid …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Holiday Fraud Concerns During Pandemic Come True
23.11.20
Consumer Resilience Shows Promise for 2021 Forecast
19.11.20
Hospital Visit Recovery Remains Flat While Popularity of Telehealth Services Grows
18.11.20
76% of Shoppers to Conduct Majority of their Holiday Purchases Online
12.11.20
TransUnion Ranked “Best in Class” Among 26 Vendors in 2020 Identity Proofing Platform Scorecard
12.11.20
TransUnion and Atlas Digital Group Partner to Offer Cable and Broadband Internet Service Providers with New Fraud Solutions Aimed at Improving Customer Experience
12.11.20
TransUnion to Present at J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
11.11.20
Credit Card Balances at Lowest Levels Since 2017; Holiday Season Credit Usage in the Spotlight
11.11.20
TransUnion Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.075 per Share
10.11.20
Rise in Fraud Indicators Hits the Rental Industry During the Pandemic