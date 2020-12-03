Survey Finds More Consumers Shifting to Streaming Platforms; Migration Expected to Continue in 2021

Subscription-based streaming providers, including platforms such as Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV, have continued to see growing adoption among consumers over the past several months. The TransUnion survey supports this trend, finding that on average, consumers are spending 3-4 hours a day consuming streamed media, with 55% opting for this form of entertainment in place of a cable TV subscription.

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, seven in 10 U.S. consumers (71%) say they have increased their use of paid streaming services. The findings come from a new TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) survey administered in November – a follow up to a May survey which found 56% of consumers had increased their usage since the pandemic began in March.

“COVID-19 has upended the entertainment landscape and with it, has accelerated the shift to streamed media,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president and head of the marketing solutions and media verticals at TransUnion. “To gain market share, platforms are vying for captive audiences, focusing on how their content can stand out in a growing sea of choices. We can expect factors like content quality, price, and user experience to all carry weight in decisions from consumers about streaming new content through various service providers.”

With traditional broadcast programming feeling the pinch in the wake of the pandemic, consumers are finding the diversity of content available on streaming platforms even more appealing. Across generations, content was the top reason consumers gravitated toward streaming services, greater than both affordability and convenience.

The younger generations (Gen Z and Millennials) were most likely to also use streaming services due to affordability concerns with traditional cable or satellite packages – a sign that the cord-cutting trend may continue in the new year. Overall, 68% of respondents will consider adding more streaming services in 2021 if the service is more cost effective than cable or satellite television, or if the platform has content the consumer is interested in.

Top Reason(s) for Using More Streaming Services in 2021 by Generation