Imperas Simulator Supports Andes Custom Extension to Accelerate Software Development in Domain Specific Applications

Under the ACE framework, SoC designers can easily and efficiently define new instructions on the Andes RISC-V processor core to speed up target applications by writing ACE scripts for instruction semantics and concise Verilog for instruction execution RTL. Taking them as inputs, the powerful tool COPILOT (Custom-OPtimized Instruction deveLOpment Tools) automatically generates all required components to extend the existing Andes processor package, including the processor RTL, the compilation tools, the debugger and the cycle-accurate simulator, to support the new instructions.

Hsinchu, Taiwan and Oxford, UK , Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corp., a leading supplier of performance-efficient and extensible 32/64-bit RISC-V CPU cores and a Founding Premier member of the RISC-V International Association, and Imperas Software Ltd., a leader in high-performance software simulation and virtual platforms, announced today to extend their cooperation to the versatile Andes Custom Extension (ACE) and Imperas’ fast simulators. The joint work enables SoC design teams using the ACE framework to co-design hardware and software so that full software development can start before the silicon is available.



While SoC architects and logic designers focus on accelerating the most time critical parts of their applications, software engineers need to ensure the functionality and robustness of the whole software stack and put in new features at the same time. Before the SoC silicon is available for full-speed development, a fast simulator allows software engineers to jump-start the coding, debugging and testing of their applications without depending on the schedule of the hardware development. By taking the extended simulation shared library generated by the COPILOT, the Imperas simulators can automatically recognize the new instructions and simulate their functionality just like a hand-customized simulator. With a fast simulator and the associated tools, software engineers can start full development and even provide feedbacks to hardware designers.



“All Andes RISC-V CPU cores are extensible. ACE empowers SoC designers to easily add custom instructions on top of our highly efficient cores to fulfill domain-specific acceleration and bring their SoC performance to the next level,” says Dr. Charlie Su, Andes Technology CTO and EVP. “Our RISC-V CPU cores are supported by the Imperas simulators already. We are excited to extend our cooperation to enable ACE users to use the Imperas fast simulators so that software engineers can also be engaged with the full development cycle and from the early stage.”