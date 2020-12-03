Firmenich Mind Nose + Matter Research Identifies 5 Fragrance Creation Trends to Improve Wellbeing

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Fragrance is culture. It's hope and happiness, passion

and positivity. As we enter a new decade amid the global pandemic, the Firmenich

Fine Fragrance annual trends presentation Mind, Nose + Matter focuses on the

theme of RE|GENERATION , giving customers unique insights into how the power of

scent can improve wellbeing globally every day at multiple occasions. Based on

key proprietary Firmenich market research studies - Conscious Consumer, Premium

Wellbeing, COVID-19 Social Media Insights and Post-COVID-19 Surveys - the 2020

Mind Nose + Matter program translates socio-cultural trends into five new

fragrance creation platforms.



Firmenich President, Global Perfumery, Ilaria Resta explains: "We launched

RE|GENERATION to reinvent the future, with renewed purpose, stronger benefits

and heightened emotional experiences for consumers. Mind Nose + Matter delivers

a unique roadmap for our customers to enhance differentiation and preference in

this new era of Fine Fragrances."





The five Mind Nose + Matter RE|GENERATION platforms are:- REUNION - a desire to return to our "roots", exploring the nature/nurtureconnection, highlighting biodegradable and renewable fragrances for tomorrow- INNOCENCE - embracing the wonder of the "unknown" through unstructured play,featuring a brand-new Firmenich Smell-the-Taste- ORDER - a need to relieve anxiety and find structure through calmness andcontrol, touching on Antibacterial claims and the use of ArtificialIntelligence to bridge humans and machines- DANGER - harnessing chaos to create enhanced pleasure and fantasy- REVELATION - a state of rebirth and balance that creates a sustainableenvironment, exploring Firmenich's new White Biotechnology ingredients andupcyclingFirmenich President, Fine Fragrance Worldwide Jerry Vittoria states: " Mind Nose+ Matter delivers an exclusive platform for co-creation with our Fine Fragrancecustomers, based on consumer insights, trends and vision, showcasing newtechnology, innovation and creative inspiration. We dissect the most current andrelevant issues facing consumers today, and show how RE|GENERATION can improveour future."Guided by these insights and inspired by these platforms, Firmenich FineFragrance perfumers had full creative freedom to craft visionary fragrances thattrigger emotions and support benefits and claims to match consumer desires andsentiment. Mind Nose + Matter RE|GENERATION highlights new technologies,emotions capabilities and renewable ingredients.Creative Director of Mind Nose + Matter Justin Welch notes: " Mind Nose + Matteris an outline for the power of positive luxury. A year's worth of information isrefined into the most critical insights. It's the story we believe in. Our themeof RE|GENERATION is not just a conversation, it's actionable. We can change theworld together."Each year, Mind Nose + Matter gives Firmenich Fine Fragrance and Beautycustomers from around the world a glimpse into tomorrow. It defines globalsentiment and translates that into emotionally-evocative platforms andthought-provoking fragrances to move the future. Customers can experience theprogram in the comfort of their homes, through a fully digital experience,including exclusive, invitation-only webinars, a bespoke Mind Nose + Matterbooklet, and a kit of fragrances created by Firmenich Fine Fragrance perfumersin New York, Dubai, Paris and Sao Paulo. To learn more, please visit:https://regeneration.firmenich.com/ .About FirmenichFirmenich was founded in 1895 in Geneva, Switzerland, and for 125 years has beena private family-owned company. Firmenich is a leading business-to-businesscompany operating primarily in the flavors and fragrances market, and isinvolved in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavorsand ingredients. Firmenich aims to offer its customers superior creativity informulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients and proprietarytechnologies including in biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science andtaste modulation, among other areas of innovation. Firmenich had an annualturnover of 3.9billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information aboutFirmenich is available at http://www.firmenich.com/Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357990/Firmenich_Logo.jpgContact:Robert Fridovich: robert.fridovich@firmenich.comTel: + 33 6 48 47 62 51 (mobile)Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/4781307OTS: Firmenich