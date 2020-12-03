 

Firmenich Mind Nose + Matter Research Identifies 5 Fragrance Creation Trends to Improve Wellbeing

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Fragrance is culture. It's hope and happiness, passion
and positivity. As we enter a new decade amid the global pandemic, the Firmenich
Fine Fragrance annual trends presentation Mind, Nose + Matter focuses on the
theme of RE|GENERATION , giving customers unique insights into how the power of
scent can improve wellbeing globally every day at multiple occasions. Based on
key proprietary Firmenich market research studies - Conscious Consumer, Premium
Wellbeing, COVID-19 Social Media Insights and Post-COVID-19 Surveys - the 2020
Mind Nose + Matter program translates socio-cultural trends into five new
fragrance creation platforms.

Firmenich President, Global Perfumery, Ilaria Resta explains: "We launched
RE|GENERATION to reinvent the future, with renewed purpose, stronger benefits
and heightened emotional experiences for consumers. Mind Nose + Matter delivers
a unique roadmap for our customers to enhance differentiation and preference in
this new era of Fine Fragrances."

The five Mind Nose + Matter RE|GENERATION platforms are:

- REUNION - a desire to return to our "roots", exploring the nature/nurture
connection, highlighting biodegradable and renewable fragrances for tomorrow
- INNOCENCE - embracing the wonder of the "unknown" through unstructured play,
featuring a brand-new Firmenich Smell-the-Taste
- ORDER - a need to relieve anxiety and find structure through calmness and
control, touching on Antibacterial claims and the use of Artificial
Intelligence to bridge humans and machines
- DANGER - harnessing chaos to create enhanced pleasure and fantasy
- REVELATION - a state of rebirth and balance that creates a sustainable
environment, exploring Firmenich's new White Biotechnology ingredients and
upcycling

Firmenich President, Fine Fragrance Worldwide Jerry Vittoria states: " Mind Nose
+ Matter delivers an exclusive platform for co-creation with our Fine Fragrance
customers, based on consumer insights, trends and vision, showcasing new
technology, innovation and creative inspiration. We dissect the most current and
relevant issues facing consumers today, and show how RE|GENERATION can improve
our future."

Guided by these insights and inspired by these platforms, Firmenich Fine
Fragrance perfumers had full creative freedom to craft visionary fragrances that
trigger emotions and support benefits and claims to match consumer desires and
sentiment. Mind Nose + Matter RE|GENERATION highlights new technologies,
emotions capabilities and renewable ingredients.

Creative Director of Mind Nose + Matter Justin Welch notes: " Mind Nose + Matter
is an outline for the power of positive luxury. A year's worth of information is
refined into the most critical insights. It's the story we believe in. Our theme
of RE|GENERATION is not just a conversation, it's actionable. We can change the
world together."

Each year, Mind Nose + Matter gives Firmenich Fine Fragrance and Beauty
customers from around the world a glimpse into tomorrow. It defines global
sentiment and translates that into emotionally-evocative platforms and
thought-provoking fragrances to move the future. Customers can experience the
program in the comfort of their homes, through a fully digital experience,
including exclusive, invitation-only webinars, a bespoke Mind Nose + Matter
booklet, and a kit of fragrances created by Firmenich Fine Fragrance perfumers
in New York, Dubai, Paris and Sao Paulo. To learn more, please visit:
https://regeneration.firmenich.com/ .

About Firmenich

Firmenich was founded in 1895 in Geneva, Switzerland, and for 125 years has been
a private family-owned company. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business
company operating primarily in the flavors and fragrances market, and is
involved in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors
and ingredients. Firmenich aims to offer its customers superior creativity in
formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients and proprietary
technologies including in biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and
taste modulation, among other areas of innovation. Firmenich had an annual
turnover of 3.9billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about
Firmenich is available at http://www.firmenich.com/

Disclaimer

